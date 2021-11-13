UA women's team runs to regional title

The University of Arkansas women's and men's cross country teams automatically qualified for the NCAA Championships by taking first and second at the South Central Regional on Friday in Waco, Texas.

Arkansas' women's team won its 10th consecutive regional title and 25th overall since 1982 with 27 points, led by Isabel Van Camp taking second and Lauren Gregory third in the 6,000 meters race. Both ran 20:15.4.

Also scoring for the Razorbacks were Logan Jolly (fifth in 20:54.9), Gracie Hyde (21:05.5) and Meghan Underwood (21:06.9).

Texas won the men's 10,000 meters race with 35 points to edge Arkansas, which had 39.

Scoring for the Razorbacks were Amon Kemboi (fifth in 30:26.6), Emmanuel Cheboson (sixth in 30:26.7), Gilbert Boit (seventh in 30:26.8), Andrew Kibet (10th in 30:28.3) and Myles Richter (12th in 31:02.0).

Lexington Hilton finished eighth for Arkansas State University in 30:26.8 to lead the Red Wolves to third with 166 points. Hilton will compete in the NCAA Championships -- held Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Fla. -- as an individual.

ASU finished seventh in the women's race with 202 points led by Pauline Meyer taking 19th in 21:23.4.

The University of Central Arkansas finished 11th in the men's race with 322 points and 17th in the women's race with 436.

Texas' Haftu Knight won the men's individual title in 30:10.04. Rice's Grace Forbes won the women's race in 19:59.3 to lead the Owls to a second-place finish with 96 points.