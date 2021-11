DUCK ARTISTRY Donna Lukas helps her granddaughter, Violet Lukas, 4, paint on Saturday Nov. 13 2021 during a duck decoy painting session at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. Budding artists, both youngsters and adults, painted decoys in any color pattern they wished in the class taught by Steve Kick, a volunteer at the center. Most chose free-form art over realism, with patriotic colors and avante garde patterns popular. They also learned about waterfowl in Arkansas and what species of ducks are common in Northwest Arkansas. Go to nwaonline.com/211114Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

