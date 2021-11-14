4-star Derrian Ford inks with Arkansas

MAGNOLIA — ESPN 4-star guard Derrian Ford of Magnolia signed his national letter of intent with Arkansas during a ceremony at the Performing Arts Center on Sunday.

Ford, 6-5, 205 pounds, had more than 20 scholarship offers from schools including Baylor, Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, LSU and others.

He was named the Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year and the Class 4A Player of the Year by the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game as a junior.

ESPN also rates him the No. 13 shooting guard and No. 68 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class. He made an official visit to Fayetteville on June 1-3.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and his staff have signed all five commitments to letters of intents in the past week. ESPN rates the class No. 3 nationally behind Kentucky and Duke.



