No headline

BELLA VISTA -- Roger J. Balthazor, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 4, 2021, with his family by his side in Bella Vista, Ark. Roger was born January 3, 1937, in Fond du Lac, Wis., to Francis and Mary (Clonan) Balthazor.

He graduated from North Fond du Lac High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force between 1955 - 1959, serving 3 years in Germany. On October 21, 1961, he married Diane Druggish at Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac, Wis. Roger began his career as an aircraft mechanic and retired as a manager from KC Aviation in Appleton, Wis., after 30 years.

After retirement, Roger and Diane moved to Bella Vista, Ark., in 1998. They volunteered at the Walton Performing Arts Center, participated in the neighborhood crime watch, and delivered Meals on Wheels. Roger enjoyed playing golf, exercising at Branchwood, and traveling the world. Of their many adventures, his favorite was an African safari. He remained physically active until his stroke in 2015. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and loved to watch and feed the local humming birds.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary; his in-laws, Ralph and Mae Druggish; and two brothers-in-law: Thomas Druggish and David Cratchy.

Roger is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane; his daughter, Linda (Ken) Sadorf; his son, Steven (Tracy) Balthazor and their three children: Taylor (Kaleb) Horlick, Jacob Balthazor, and Rae Balthazor. He is also survived by his nephews, Craig (Patsy) Balthazor and Brad Balthazor; his two sisters-in-laws: Carol Cratchy and her two sons, Chip Cratchy, Don Cratchy; and Eileen Druggish.

Services will be held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista on November 22, 2021, with visitation from 9 - 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., officiated by Father Barnabas Maria-Susa. Military Honors will follow. Inurnment will be held immediately after at the church columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Circle of Life Hospice or the Bella Vista Public Library.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com .

BELLA VISTA -- Vincent Robert Graver, 78, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Friday, November 12, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark. He was born July 9, 1943, in Muskogee, Okla., to Herbert and Alice (Barksdale) Graver.

Vincent was married to the love of his life, Monique Leczinski Graver.

He served as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force.

Vincent is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Christophe Graver.

Survivors include his wife, Monique Graver; his sons, Eric Graver of Bella Vista, Geoff (Lari) Graver of Ohio, and Marc Graver of Virginia; one brother, four sisters, two brothers-in-law and nine grandchildren.

No services are planned.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark. Condolences may be expressed at: www.funeralmation.com .

FAYETTEVILLE -- Thomas Wiley McNair, 74, of Fayetteville, died on Thursday, November 11, 2021, of complications following a stroke. Born August 23, 1947, in Fayetteville, he was a fifth-generation resident of Washington County and a lifelong resident of Fayetteville.

He was a savings and loan officer and held various positions in finance and real estate. Thomas graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1966 and from the University of Arkansas in 1971 with a degree in business. He was a four-year letterman in golf. During the mid-1970s he was the men's golf coach at the University of Arkansas, at that time a part-time appointment under Frank Broyles. For most of his life Thomas enjoyed playing tournament golf, winning many local and regional tournaments. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fayetteville.

He was predeceased by his parents, David Malcolm McNair, Sr., and Feriba Thomas McNair.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donnealia Wilson McNair, two daughters Rebeccca McNair O'Neal of Fayetteville and Carrie Elizabeth McNair of North Richland HIlls, Texas. He is also survived by two granddaughters Josephine Thomas O'Neal and Maxine Lee O'Neal, one brother David Malcolm McNair, Jr (Martha). and one sister Lucy McNair Jones (David).

Thomas was an unfailingly cheerful and witty man who enjoyed his many friends and relatives, all of whom will miss him very much.

A visitation will be held at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home, 4520 North Crossover Road, on Tuesday, November 16, from 5-7 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com .

FAYETTEVILLE -- Rex Tincher Jr., age 74, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021. He was born January 18, 1947, in Lexington, Ky., to Rex and Anna Durbin Tincher. He was preceded in death by his partner, Amy Baker.

He was a skilled stonemason and was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He is survived by two sons: Boone Tincher and Delaney Tincher, both of Fayetteville, Ark.; and many brothers and sisters.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville.

To place an online tribute, please visit: www.bernafuneralhomes.com .

GARFIELD -- Mikel Drexel Lott, of Garfield, Ark., died the morning of Saturday, November 6, 2021, at his home in Garfield. He was born February 28, 1948, to Jesse Willard and Euna Bella David Lott.

He graduated as part of the Gentry class of 1967, and via the G.I. Bill, traveled to the Missouri Southern State College in Joplin, Mo., while working full time from 1975 to 1982 to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration with minors in Psychology and Sociology. Mikel served two tours in Vietnam with the U.S Army Military Police, from March 1969 till March 1972. He served as an officer with the Rogers Police Department, starting in 1973, retiring after 25 years as a Lt. He focused on training officers in firearms, dedicated to professionalism, stressing the importance of protecting the public, and enforcing the law.

He touched many lives and is greatly missed.

His most recent position was with the U.S. Marshals office as a Court Security Officer at the Federal Courthouse in Fayetteville, Ark., before retiring completely to live in the woods surrounded by books.

Mikel met his wife, Luyen "Xuan" Thi Nguyen Lott, while serving in Vietnam and they were married on September 23, 1972.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, Roy Leon Lott; and sisters, Jill Christine Lott Vinsant and Lisa Lott.

He is survived by his daughters, Serena Marie Lott, Pallas Athena Lott, Renee Penelope Lott; sister, Patricia (Patsy) Lott Miller; and brother, Jack Vale Lott.

A memorial service is currently planned graveside at the Springtown Cemetery located 1/2 mile east of Springtown on Highway 12 at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 20. In case of inclement weather, it will be at the Church of Christ immediately next to the cemetery.

Arrangements by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers, Ark.

PARIS -- Susan Ann (Zimmer) Jones, 73, of Paris, passed away Friday. Visitation: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris. Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Monday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris. Complete obituary at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris .

PARIS -- Ashley Michelle Todd, 37, of Paris, Ark., passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in Clarksville. A private family celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris. Online guestbook at: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris .

PEA RIDGE -- Robert Lee Walker, Jr., of Pea Ridge, died November 4. He was born July 7, 1953. His wife, Barbara, precedes him in death. Graveside service is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, at Benton County Memorial Park in Rogers, with military honors. Online condolences may be made at: siscofuneralhome.net .

ROGERS -- Sarah Wilkes Park, 84, of Rogers, formerly of Cabot, Ark., died peacefully in her home November 3, 2021. She was born July 2, 1937, in Elevenpoint, Ark., to Martha Mae Landrem and Edman Tullis Wilkes.

She graduated from Scott High School, earned a certificate as an X-ray technician, and when all her children reached kindergarten, she returned to school, earning a bachelor's degree in early childhood education from University of Central Arkansas and a Master of Education degree from Ouachita Baptist University. She taught fourth grade for twenty-two years.

She was an active member of Cabot United Methodist Church and P.E.O. of Cabot, taught Brownies and Girl Scouts, was a master gardener, played Bridge with friends, was an avid (and much appreciated) cook. She loved to travel and read and cheer on her Razorbacks. She was a teacher at heart, a generous friend, and loving mother and grandmother, whose spirit lives in all who knew her. She was known as G-Mom to all.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Oleta Bell Wilkes; her beloved husband, Joseph W Park; her oldest grandson, David Matthew Park; and her daughter-in-law, Suzi Park.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Wilkes Park and wife Lisa Greenwood of Dallas, Texas, and their children Andrew, Daniel, Joshua, Grace, Lizzy, and Caroline; daughter, Stacey Lynn Park and husband Joe Robinson of Corsicana, Texas, and their children, Sarah (husband Michael Withrow; children, Alena and Josie), Jordan (children Skye and Kate) and Vance; son, James Marvin Park and wife Christy Steinman of Noel, Mo., and their children, Jonathan, Jody, Lane, Katie, and Anna; brothers, James Mack Wilkes of Little Rock and Samuel Norman Wilkes and wife Jill of Bella Vista.

Memorials may be made to Cabot United Methodist Church or to your local chapters of P.E.O. or Master Gardeners.

A memorial service to honor the life of Sarah will be held at 2 p.m. December 11, at the Cabot United Methodist Church, Cabot, Ark. Memorial Funeral Home of Springdale handled the cremation arrangements.

Online condolences to the family may be made at: www.memorialfhspringdale.com .

SCRANTON -- James "Jim" Leonard Ahne, 73, of Scranton, passed away Friday. Rosary: 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Scranton. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris. Complete obituary at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris .

SPRINGDALE -- Doris J. Miller died November 11, 2021. Survivors: sons, Michael Duncan (Rhonda) and Mark Duncan; brothers, Fred Verser and Gilbert Verser II; sisters, Marlene Verser, Leighanne Drymon, Savannah Long, and Tammy Parker; and grandchild, Chase Duncan. Graveside services will be November 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Friendship Cemetery. www.siscofuneral.com .

SPRINGDALE -- Lawrence Woodrow Remagen (Larry), age 100, and WWII Navy veteran, of Springdale, Ark., passed away November 3, 2021. He was born July 27, 1921 in York Township, Van Wert County, Ohio, where he spent his youth prior to joining the Navy, shortly before the star of WWII. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are with Heritage Funeral Home; online obituary at: heritageofnwa.com .

SPRINGDALE -- Doris "Helen" Schmieding, 89, of Springdale, passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2021. She was born on April 20, 1932, in Red Level, Ala., to Ether and Lucy Parker Johnson.

Helen served on the board of the Schmieding Foundation from its beginning until 2013. She and her husband, Lawrence, spent many years in philanthropy, specifically working with children and the elderly. Helen loved to cook and made many special meals for her family. Helen was an active person. She loved to play golf and card games with her niece, Betty Benton and her two sisters, Ruby and Judy Middleton. Helen never met a stranger as she would often stop and talk to people she did not know. Helen loved her family and enjoyed traveling; therefore, she often planned trips so her family was included. Mother's famous quote was, "Family is everything to me."

"Mother is a beautiful soul with a wonderful heart who will truly be missed, but never forgotten." In loving memory - Ricky and Pam.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence Schmieding; her parents, three brothers: Marvin Johnson, Curtis Johnson, and Clayton Johnson, three sisters: Noma Davidson, Selmer Guy, and Hazel Lloyd.

Survivors include one son: Ricky Sharpe and wife Ellina of Springdale; one daughter: Pamela English and husband Marty of Springdale; three sisters: Dorothy Colvin of Hamilton, Ala., Ruby Middleton and Judy Middleton, both of Loxley, Ala.; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at Bluff Cemetery in Springdale.

Online condolences may be left at www.siscofuneral.com .

WARREN -- John Bernard Frazer, Jr., age 82 of Warren, Ark., passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Ark. He was born Thursday, February 2, 1939 in Little Rock. Ark., a son of the late John Bernard Frazer, Sr., and Marion Meek Frazer.

Educated in the Warren Public Schools and Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College), where he was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honors Society, he graduated from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, where he served as President of his class. He returned to Warren, Ark., as the second-generation owner and operator of the Frazer's Funeral Home. He served as a director of Selected Funeral and Life Insurance Company and third-generation banker of the Warren Bank and Trust Company, where he was Chairman of the Board.

For 12 years, John served as Mayor of Warren and played significant behind-the-scenes roles in statewide and national politics. His resolve was tested three months into his first term when a devastating tornado struck the town on Good Friday, 1975. He immediately took action, convincing Potlatch to rebuild the destroyed mill complex and lobbied the Arkansas Congressional delegation for millions of dollars in federal disaster relief in order to rebuild the city and save jobs.

During his three terms in office, John modernized the city government including the Police, Sanitation, and Fire Departments, as well as led the 278-bypass construction, resulting in significant economic development. In 1975, John received the first Bradley County Citizen of the Year award, he was a Rotarian, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow recipient and demonstrated a life devoted to service.

John's drive to make Warren and Bradley County a better place and raise a family dove-tailed into his career. Outside Warren, John served as Chairman of the Arkansas State Burial Commission, Board Member for the Potlatch Educational Foundation, and a major supporter of the Donald W Reynolds YMCA. Above his commitments to the community, John enjoyed family fishing trips, duck and quail hunting, but most of all, flying his airplane (N53Fox Trot), a passion he developed in his teenage years. He also was an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church.

He is preceded in death by one son, John Bernard Frazer, III.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Maribeth Moore Frazer; sons, Lewis Frazer (spouse Corinne) of Wellesley, Mass., and Thomas Frazer (spouse Amanda) of Warren, Ark. Grandchildren, Olivia Grace Frazer, Madeline Moore Frazer, Mastin Derby Frazer, Rivers Hope Frazer, Race Lee Frazer, Juliana Remphrey, and Walker Heird.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, at Oakland Cemetery. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Warren and a reception followed in the fellowship hall. All arrangements were by Frazer's Funeral Home.

Memorials preferred to the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA, 207 North Main Street, Warren, Ark., 71671.

www.frazerfuneralhome.com .

SELIGMAN, Mo. -- Kenneth Ray Marler, 64, of Seligman, Mo., died November 11, 2021 at his home. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge. Online condolences may be made at: siscofuneralhome.net .

FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- Lana Ellen Powell Gaiche, 74, passed away November 6, 2021 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn. Lana was born August 23, 1947 in Bentonville, Ark.

She grew up in Cave Springs and was a member of the Cave Springs Church of Christ. She graduated from Bentonville High School in 1965, and was Miss Cave Springs in the Bentonville County Fair.

Lana was a devoted mother to her only child, Buffie. They were members of the Bentonville Church of Christ.

Lana worked for Walmart for 20 years and, after retirement, moved to Tennessee to be near her daughter and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Buffie Ellen Gaiche Baril (Chuck) of Franklin, Tenn.; three grandchildren: Brittany Ellen Baril Cohen (Damian) of Spring Hill, Tenn., along with Brandon Matthew Baril and Baron Charles Baril of Franklin. Lana delighted in her great-granddaughter, Isabella Ellen Cohen. Additional survivors include her sister, Carolyn Kay Powell Roberts of Cave Springs; and brother, Leon Jay Powell of Bentonville; along with her nephew, Scott Smith (Jennifer) of Rogers; and great-niece, Peggy Ford (Josh) of Cave Springs.

Lana was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Earl Powell, Sr. and Erma Ellen Duncan Powell; along with her brothers, Roy Earl Powell, Jr. and Kenneth Wayne Powell; and two grandchildren: Blake Michael Baril and Benjamin Christopher Baril.

A private memorial is being held in Franklin, Tenn., with her beloved preacher Steve Blackman of Heritage Church of Christ. She will be buried in the Bentonville Cemetery with her family.

Condolences may be sent to the Baril family at 710 Wadestone Trail, Franklin, Tenn., 37064.

ALLEN, Texas -- Jo Ann Porter Mann, 85, died on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Visitation will be on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Funeral services held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wasson Funeral Chapel. Burial at Kansas cemetery, Kansas, Oklahoma. www.wassonfuneralhome.com .