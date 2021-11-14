No headline

• DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH: Oct. 30, 1955, Little Rock

• THE BEST PART ABOUT MY JOB IS: Being able to go behind the scenes in museums across the country.

• I AM CURRENTLY WATCHING: Anything on TCM.

• THE BEST ADVICE I EVER GOT WAS: Follow your own path.

• MY FAVORITE ROOM IN THE OLD STATE HOUSE IS: The 1885 House of Representatives, where you can look out over the Arkansas River.

• THE BOOK I'M CURRENTLY READING IS: "Tales the Devil Told Me" by Jen Fawkes.

• IN MY FREE TIME I LOVE TO: Do genealogy research.

• MY HERO IS: My dad.

• MY FANTASY DINNER PARTY WOULD INCLUDE: First, I would have a cocktail party with Bette Davis, Jacqueline Kennedy, Sam Dellinger [first curator in Arkansas], Lisa Kathleen Graddy [curator of politics at the Smithsonian Institution] and [singer] Adele, then dinner with my parents, siblings and grandparents.

• THE ONE WORD TO SUM ME UP: Curious