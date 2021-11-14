Agency seeks senior gift donations

The community is asked to be Santa to senior citizens. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 17 at all Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas Senior Centers for people to give gifts for seniors, according to a news release.

Donation boxes will be set up at all centers. Gifts will be wrapped and distributed Dec. 18. Examples would be throws, socks, hats, gloves and scarfs. Details: Lauren Bland, (870) 543-6337.

Women's auxillary sets up new date

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary meeting has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the fellowship room of the Salvation Army headquarters, 501 E. 12th Ave.

All members are encouraged to attend and to assist in planning activities and projects for the remainder of the club year, according to Linda Eifling, auxiliary president.

Visitors and prospective members are always welcome. Dues are $10 annually and can be paid at the meeting. Anyone interested in supporting the work of the Salvation Army is invited to attend, a spokesman said.

Except for t­he summer months, regularly scheduled meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at Salvation Army. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Agency on Aging lists next menus

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week are:

Monday -- Ham and potato soup, pimento cheese sandwich, marinated tomatoes and cucumbers, emerald pears, and milk.

Tuesday -- Baked pasta, squash blend medley, tossed salad, cobbler, and milk.

Wednesday -- Glazed chicken, green peas, creamed carrots, eggnog pound cake, and milk.

Thursday -- Beef stroganoff, spinach, corn and fresh fruit, and milk.

Friday -- White beans and ham, red skin potatoes, greens, cornbread, pineapple/gelatin, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Alzheimer's support group to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will conduct the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group virtual meeting at 11 a.m. Monday.

The topics will be new advancements in Alzheimer's treatments and November is National Diabetes Month, according to a news release.

Presenters will be Nicole Bates, director of education at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central Center on Aging at Pine Bluff, and Tonya Boyce, faith outreach representative for the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

To join the meeting via Zoom on computer the link is https://alz-org.zoom.us/j/97433882499?pwd=d2M1dkgrODhlS3JyODhGZHViM1M5UT09 with Meeting ID: 974 3388 2499 and Passcode: 597305. To join by telephone dial 833 548 0282 toll-free. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Alpha Phi Alpha schedules next gala

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation (SEAJF) annual Valentine Scholarship Fundraiser gala will be held in person, according to a news release.

After a one year hiatus, the fundraiser will be held at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The community is invited to attend. The colors for this gala event will again be all black with a touch of gold. This fundraiser will include a catered meal by First Class Catering/James Rice and dancing.

Organizers are planning for an in-person event that will be presented in a covid-19 mindful way and follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Proceeds from this event will go to SEAJF efforts to support scholarships for students from Jefferson County as well as the National Programs for Alpha Phi Alpha, including Go to High School/Go to College, Project Alpha, and March of Dimes.

Individual tickets are $40 each or a table of 10 for $400. The levels of sponsorship are: Jewel level $5,000; Yellow Rose level $2,500; Old Gold level $1,000; and Black level $400. Donations to the SEAJF are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Checks should be payable by Feb. 4 to the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 3159, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. For sponsorship forms or details, call Gregory Murray at (870) 550-4281.

Alpha Phi Alpha president is Brandun Flannigan. William Campbell is president of the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation.

Locals part of ASU wind ensemble

The Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Winds at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Fowler Center's Riceland Hall. Area students are performing, according to a news release.

Instruments and area performers include: Clarinets -- Mackenzie Poe, Star City; Horns -- Landon Wiley, White Hall; and Percussion -- Zane Massey, White Hall.

The Symphonic Winds will begin with "Second Suite in F for Military Band" by Gustav Holst. The Wind Ensemble will begin with a work by Steven Bryant titled "Ecstatic Fanfare."

Admission is free. Details: A-State Department of Music, (870) 972-2094.