Another battle for 7A rivals

For the second year in a row, North Little Rock didn't encounter any glaring issues while dispatching Fort Smith Southside on Friday during the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs. The Charging Wildcats will reacquaint themselves with another familiar foe in round 2.

"We've got a lot of respect for Bentonville," North Little Rock Coach Randy Sandefur said. "They've got an excellent, excellent program, and it's been that way for a long time. But I tell you what, I'm looking forward to taking that bus ride up there with my guys."

That trip to Northwest Arkansas hasn't always been kind to North Little Rock. Bentonville (8-2) has won three of the past four home meetings with the Charging Wildcats. In fact, the Tigers have come out on top in five of the previous seven head-to-head matchups overall.

But for North Little Rock (9-2), the past two encounters have been the most satisfying. The Charging Wildcats won their first state championship since 1972 when they grabbed a 44-37 victory over Bentonville in the 2017 final. In 2019, North Little Rock stopped the Tigers 42-24 on their home field in the semifinals to spoil Bentonville's undefeated season.

Both of those wins were essential during North Little's five-year run of reaching the championship game. If the Charging Wildcats are going to make it six trips in a row to Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium, they'll fittingly have to go through their rivals from Benton County.

Sandefur said he is confident in his team and was extremely happy with what he saw out of them Friday night.

North Little rock ran four less plays (35-31) than Southside did over the first two quarters but led 49-7 at halftime, mainly due to the 28 points it scored off four turnovers. Jonathan Grayson had two interceptions, returning one for a score, and a fumble recovery that he ran back for a touchdown. Joshua Thrower also took an interception back for a touchdown in a suffocating defensive effort.

While the Charging Wildcats' first-year coach said he expects a different type of game next week at Tiger Stadium, he believes they'll be prepared regardless.

"It's going to be a real physical game," Sandefur said of the matchup against Bentonville, which earned a bye through the opening round after finishing second in the 7A-West. "They're a good football team, we're a good football team. Our kids are going to play hard.

"But you know what, I'll take my guys anywhere in the world that we have to go. I believe in them. They've really done a great job all year."

First-round flexin'

There will be several interleague matchups in the quarterfinals of the Class 7A playoffs, but the first week of the postseason swayed heavily in the 7A-Central's favor.

Cabot, North Little Rock and Fort Smith Northside won by a combined 151-35 in their victories over Springdale Har-Ber, Fort Smith Southside and Bentonville West. Rogers carried the banner for the 7A-West with a 51-17 spanking of Little Rock Catholic.

Next week will feature three games between teams from the two leagues. Bentonville will host North Little Rock, Fayetteville entertains Cabot and Conway welcomes Rogers. The other matchup will be an an all-Central affair between Bryant and Northside.

Home wrecker

Malvern's Jalen Dupree sure does know how to spoil a big night in Arkansas County.

The sophomore carried 36 times for 290 yards and scored 3 touchdowns for Malvern (6-5), which beat DeWitt 28-20 to ruin the team's first-ever playoff game at Dragon Stadium.

It was the first time DeWitt hosted a postseason game since 1997, but Dupree's big night ensured it'd be the Dragons' last in 2021. He now has 1,469 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns on the season for the Leopards, who'll travel to Rivercrest next week.

Early exit

Junction City finds itself in a spot it's never seen before.

The Dragons were upset 26-22 at home by Gurdon in the Class 2A state playoffs Friday night when Go-Devils running back Sam Bell scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:37 left in the game. Junction City (5-5) failed on a fourth-down attempt on the next possession, then watched as Gurdon (6-4) picked up a key first down in the final minute to preserve the victory.

The loss was the first time Junction City had been beaten in the first round. It was also just the third time in the past 21 seasons that the Dragons, who were making their 24th consecutive playoff appearance, didn't advance past the second round.

Bell finished with 176 yards rushing on 33 carries and scored 3 times for Gurdon, which trailed 16-13 at halftime and 22-20 late in the fourth quarter. Jamal Johnson had three touchdowns for Junction City.

Running wild

Jaishon Davis continued his torrid pace on the ground to help Arkadelphia collect another victory.

The senior ran 12 times for 152 yards and scored 5 touchdowns for the Badgers, who blasted Clinton 56-26 on Friday. Last week, he ran for 121 yards and two scores against Malvern, and seven days prior to that, he rushed 12 times for 145 yards and 4 touchdowns at Bauxite.

Davis has run for 1,304 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns for Arkadelphia (8-3), which won its sixth game in a row.

Shock value

Harding Academy made short work of West Fork, 56-6, on Friday night, but the damage Ryan McGaha inflicted was extensive.

The senior scored three touchdowns on defense for the Wildcats, who ran their playoff winning streak to 11 games. The victory wasn't surprising for Harding Academy, the two-time defending Class 3A state champions. However, the length of time that it took for it to put the Tigers away was, and McGaha was a big reason why.

He returned a fumble 15 yards for a score with 11:26 left in the first quarter. With 9:48 showing, he took another fumble and ran it in for a touchdown, again from 15 yards out. With 9:38 remaining, he picked off a pass and ran 26 yards for a touchdown. Harding Academy eventually led 49-0 by the end of the quarter.