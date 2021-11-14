ARKANSAS ACHIEVERS

• Jessica Szenher of Little Rock has been given the Lugean L. Chilcote Award by the Arkansas Community Foundation board of directors to honor exceptional service to the organization. Szenher is the 23rd recipient of the award, which was established in 1985 with Lugean L. Chilcote as the first recipient.

• Otmar Varela, professor of management at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been awarded the 2021 Harper W. Boyd Jr. Professor of Excellence Award. Varela received $5,000 to use toward research and pedagogy.

• Michael Gibbs, assistant director for compliance at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Athletics, has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Initial-Eligibility Waivers Committee, beginning a two-year term on the committee.

• The Arkansas Arts Council announced recipients of the Individual Artist Fellowship awards of $4,000 each. There are three categories: cinematic arts, poetry and contemporary crafts. In cinematic arts: Rontaye Miquan Butler of Fayetteville, where he is studying for his master's degree in photography; Thomas James Deeter, a screenwriter and director who lives in Little Rock; Lisa Marie Evans, of Fayetteville, who is project manager for creative development at the Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange; In contemporary crafts: Aaron Calvert of Russellville, a professor of art at Henderson State University; Kara Gunter, of Hot Springs, where she is program manager at Emergent Arts; and Kensuke Yamada of Little Rock, an assistant professor of art at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. In poetry: Kaveh Bassiri of Fayetteville, a doctoral candidate in comparative literature at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; Hiba Tahir of Fayetteville, a candidate for a master's degree in poetry at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; and Karstin Johnson of Fayetteville, a candidate for a master's degree in creative writing at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

• Four veterans of Arkansas State University's Reserve Officers' Training Corps program were named to the Hall of Heroes. Inductees are Maj. Gen. Boniface Campbell (honored posthumously), retired Col. Denise Beaumont, retired Lt. Col. Steven Beaumont and retired Lt. Col. Henry "Herb" Sennett Jr.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements.

Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines:

Achiever(s):

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans' lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever email us at news@arkansasonline.com with the words "Arkansas Achievers" in the subject line.