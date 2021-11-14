Arkansas' covid hospitalizations fall to second-lowest level in 20 weeks

Arkansas' hospitalizations related to covid-19 remain at a much lower level than earlier in the fall, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas reported Sunday fell by 10 from Saturday's count, down to 282 people, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's daily update. It's the second lowest number in more than 20 weeks; hospitalizations rose to 291 on June 25, climbed to an all-time high of 1,459 on Aug. 16, and have mostly fallen since then. State officials reported a recent low of 280 hospitalizations on Nov. 6.

However, new cases and active cases are both increasing. Arkansas on Sunday reported 307 new cases of the disease, up 41 from the previous Sunday, Nov. 7. The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases rose to 502 — the first time it's been above 500 since Oct. 22.

"Our case report continues to increase slightly compared to the previous week," Hutchinson said in his daily social media post about the virus. "The vaccine has been shown to reduce severe Covid symptoms and hospitalizations."

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the count of active cases rose by 10 to 5,136. More Arkansans currently have the disease than have had it at any point since Oct. 25.

Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, 519,760 cases have been reported, according to the Health Department. Of those, 505,911 are considered recovered.

Another five people have died of the disease in Arkansas, raising the state's official death toll from the virus to 8,567.

The number of fully immunized Arkansans increased by 654, to 1,412,112, according to Sunday's report. Another 303,754 people were reported partially vaccinated — an increase of 1,618 since Saturday.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.