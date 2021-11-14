Arkansas' mountain lodges

Following the resignation of Democratic Gov. Jim Guy Tucker in the summer of 1996, Arkansas' conservative Republican lieutenant governor moved into the state's highest elected office. Movers and shakers in state government were nervous about Mike Huckabee's ascension to the governor's office, none more than those pushing for a dedicated sales tax for conservation purposes.

Huckabee took office July 15, 1996, and those supporting a constitutional amendment to add a one-eighth cent sales tax were among the first to make an appointment with him. They had worked for years on this initiative.

Their plan was to dedicate 45 percent of the tax proceeds to improving state parks while dedicating another 45 percent to the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission. Of the remaining 10 percent, nine percent would go to what was then the Department of Arkansas Heritage (now the Division of Arkansas Heritage of the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism) and 1 percent would go to the Keep Arkansas Beautiful program.

Coalition members figured that a conservative Republican wouldn't be supportive of any tax increase. Their purpose for scheduling the meeting was to ask the new governor to remain neutral and not campaign against their initiative.

In essence, here's what Huckabee told them: "What do you mean not oppose the campaign? I want to lead it."

The governor devoted a large portion of the opening months of his administration (I joined his staff the day he took office) to promoting the proposal. That included a trip on the Arkansas River in his bass boat from the Oklahoma border at Fort Smith to the mouth of the river in southeast Arkansas.

This month marks 25 years since voters approved what's now Amendment 75 to the Arkansas Constitution. It passed with just 50.52 percent of the vote (405,216 votes to 396,932 votes). As I often reminded folks when I worked in politics, it only takes 50 percent plus one vote. The result remains the same.

An amendment that passed by 8,284 votes out of more than 800,000 votes cast has produced $1.45 billion and counting to keep the Natural State natural. In state fiscal year 2021, the amendment produced $90.44 million.

We've gone from a network of 52 state parks in which we were holding up things with duct tape to arguably the finest state parks system in the country. Meanwhile, AGFC has been able to significantly enhance offerings at a time when outdoor recreational opportunities are a key to Arkansas attracting and keeping highly educated young people.

"It was one of Mike Huckabee's finest hours along with his Little Rock Central desegregation crisis 40th anniversary speech, the passage of the ARKids First health insurance program, and the way he handled Hurricane Katrina evacuees in 2005," says longtime Arkansas political observer Skip Rutherford. "It's also the legacy of people like Richard Davies, Joe David Rice and the late Steve Wilson."

Nowhere is the impact of those additional funds more evident than in the state's three mountain lodges atop Petit Jean Mountain and Mount Magazine in the Arkansas River Valley and atop Rich Mountain in the Ouachita Mountains of far west Arkansas.

I love staying in the lodges and hearing out-of-state tourists talk about how the facilities are nicer than those in national parks they've visited.

I could list hundreds of benefits from Amendment 75. There are enough to fill a book. Space limitations today force me to focus on the mountain lodges.

The idea of Petit Jean State Park began in 1907 when officials from Fort Smith Lumber Co. decided it was too expensive to log the Seven Hollows and canyon areas of the company's timber holdings.

"Instead of selling the scenic area, it was suggested by Thomas William Hardison, the lumber company's physician, that the land be deeded to the federal government for a national park," Donald Higgins writes for the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas. "Hardison headed the campaign.

"The campaign for a national park ended in 1921 when Stephen Mather, director of the National Park Service, decided the parcel of land was too small to merit national endorsement and administration. Hardison and his associates approached the Arkansas Legislature, and state officials embraced the idea of developing a state park. In 1923, Petit Jean State Park was established."

From 1933-41, members of the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps built roads, buildings, lakes and trails that are still used.

"Most existing CCC structures, which were built in the rustic architectural style, are listed on the National Register of Historic Places," Higgins writes. "Mather Lodge, a 24-room guest facility, is among the most significant CCC structures in the state and is the only lodge built by the CCC in an Arkansas state park."

Money from Amendment 75 allowed the lodge to be modernized. It now has the type of amenities travelers demand while its historic qualities have been preserved.

On Mount Magazine, the tallest mountain in Arkansas, sits the newest of the state lodges. The federal government acquired the mountain in 1934 and put it under the auspices of the U.S. Resettlement Administration, which was established to resettle poor people into planned communities. The mountain later was turned over to the U.S. Forest Service.

During the Great Depression, the Works Progress Administration began building a gravel road over the mountain from Paris in Logan County to Havana in Yell County.

The CCC constructed a lodge, restaurant, cabins, campsites and picnic areas from 1938-41. The original lodge burned in 1971. The Forest Service and the state did feasibility studies on turning the mountain into a state park. The Legislature approved development of the park in 1977, but it was 1998 before the state entered into partnership with the Forest Service to develop 2,234 acres.

When ground was broken for the park in the late 1990s, I watched two veteran state legislators--Frank Willems of Paris and Lloyd Reid George of Danville--wipe tears from their eyes. They had worked on the project for decades.

The original lodge featured 26 guest rooms and a stone patio with views of the Ouachita Mountains and the Petit Jean River valley. At that site, a new lodge and 13 cabins were constructed. In 2002, Huckabee dedicated Mount Magazine State Park. It was six years since passage of Amendment 75. It would never have happened otherwise. The lodge began welcoming visitors in 2006.

On Rich Mountain, owners of the Kansas City, Pittsburg & Gulf Railroad (now the Kansas City Southern) tried to increase traffic by opening a lodge in June 1898. The lodge had 35 rooms and a 300-seat dining area. Because Dutch investors had provided financing, the lodge was named Wilhelmina Inn in honor of Holland's queen.

The lodge changed ownership several times. It was raffled off in 1905 as the prize in a $30-per-ticket lottery. It closed in 1910 and was later used to house livestock.

A group of investors from Mena purchased the site in the 1950s. In 1957, state Sen. Roy Riales introduced legislation to establish Queen Wilhelmina State Park. The bill passed. The first land for the park was acquired in June of that year.

Ruins of the 1898 building were used for construction of a state park lodge. Work began in 1959. It was built in stages as state funds became available and was finally dedicated in June 1963. A fire destroyed the lodge in November 1973.

A third inn was constructed in 1974-75 and dedicated in November 1975 with 38 rooms. Through the years, that lodge became dated.

Amendment 75 allowed for a complete renovation. The lodge closed in early 2012 and remained closed for more than three years. It reopened July 1, 2015, giving the state three mountain lodges that provide additional quality-of-life amenities for those who call Arkansas home while attracting visitors from across the country.

