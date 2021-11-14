Bentonville, Rogers school districts increase substitute teacher pay

Explore your options Information on applying as a substitute teacher with Northwest Arkansas’ largest districts is available as follows: Bentonville: https://www.bentonvillek12.org/Page/22994 Fayetteville: https://district.fayar.net/o/FPS/page/substitute-information—17 Springdale: https://www.sdale.org/page/supersub Rogers: https://www.rogersschools.net/Page/459 Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

Bentonville is the latest school district in Northwest Arkansas to spend more money in hopes of attracting more substitute teachers.

Bentonville's recent pay increase of about 30% for substitutes is effective through May, said Tanya Sharp, Bentonville School District human resources chief operating officer. It took effect Oct. 27, just days after the neighboring Rogers School District implemented a similar increase for substitutes.

Bentonville's increase bumps pay from $93 to $126 per day for state-certified substitutes, from $88 to $116 for substitutes with a bachelor's degree and from $85.25 to $106 for substitutes with a minimum of a high school diploma, Sharp said.

General operating funds will be used to cover the increase, which will cost the district approximately $440,000, she said.

The increase is designed to encourage people to work for the district amid persistent shortages of substitute teachers, Sharp said.

"This school year, we've been averaging a 75% fill rate," she said. "We would have a 90 to 93% average prior to the pandemic."

Schools can be short as many as 39 substitutes per day, forcing the district to pull staff from other areas in schools to meet classroom needs, Sharp said.

"The schools work with the personnel that they have to make sure all classes are covered," she said. "We may pull an instructional assistant from a duty that they have to go in and cover the class. An administrator may cover the class."

The School District is facing the same shortages during the pandemic as businesses in the community, Sharp said.

"That's happening all throughout the country," she said.

Pam Cook, 59, has worked as a substitute teacher since 2013 and said she's grateful for the pay increase. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration and human resources from Missouri Southern State University.

"They really needed that pay raise to be able to get subs to come in and to show up," she said.

Cook said she's felt comfortable working in schools during the pandemic, and it's the pay scale that's hindering substitute employment in Bentonville. A temporary pay increase isn't a long-term solution for encouraging substitutes to work for the district, she said.

"If they decrease the pay back down, I think they're going to lose a lot of their subs again," Cook said. "They're going to have the same problem as they're having right now."

Cook lives in Joplin, Mo., and works for Bentonville schools when she routinely visits the Bella Vista area to help with her grandchildren. She said she passed up a permanent teaching position with the Webb City School District in Missouri when she heard of the pay raise in Bentonville, not realizing it was temporary.

"I might not have been so quick to turn that other job down, considering it was full time," she said.

Cook said she's finding it easy to find work in the district and has substitute teaching assignments all but one school day in November. She's most recently worked at Elm Tree, Cooper, Jones and Osage Creek elementary schools.

The district outsources its substitute recruitment and placement services to ESS, a company based in Knoxville, Tenn., which specializes in placing people in daily, long-term and permanent K-12 school district positions.

The Rogers School Board unanimously voted Oct. 19 to temporarily increase substitute teacher pay through the end of the school year as well.

The rate for someone with only a high school diploma increased from $81 to $105 per day. The rate for someone with a bachelor's degree rose from $87 to $115 per day. And the rate for a certified teacher grew from $93 to $125 per day, according to district documents.

Rogers had a fill rate of 73% for teacher absences this school year prior to the pay increase compared to about 95% before to the pandemic, said Roger Hill, assistant superintendent for human resources.

The district's fill rate increased to 80% from Nov. 1-11 following the increase, Hill said.

"The fill rate is trending in the right direction," he said.

The Fayetteville School District doesn't have any immediate plans to increase substitute teacher pay, said Greg Mones, district human resources director.

"We are currently reviewing the pay of a number of our support positions, including substitute teachers," Mones said.

He didn't provide information on the district's substitute teacher fill rate.

Trent Jones, Springdale School District communications director, said the district isn't planning to increase substitute teacher pay at this time, but Springdale has launched a campaign to increase its substitute teacher pool.

"Our substitutes are working very hard and do not want to work every day," said Bobby Cole, district coordinator of administrative academic accountability and substitutes. "Many of our good, consistent substitutes get hired as long-term subs, aides or teachers, and that leaves an opening for short-term subs."

The Super Sub campaign encourages qualified substitute teachers to apply with the district, take a selfie, then send the photo with information on their name, starting date and the school at which they're working, according to the district website. The district communications team will then create a comic book-style graphic spotlighting the substitute that will be shared online through the district and with advertising partners.

The School District is partnering with the Springdale Chamber of Commerce for the campaign, Jones said.

Springdale has consistently had a substitute teacher fill rate of about 84% for the past four years, Cole said.