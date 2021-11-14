Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE JUDGE'S LIST by John Grisham. The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.

2. BETTER OFF DEAD by Lee Child and Andrew Child. The 26th book in the Jack Reacher series. Reacher helps an FBI agent look for her missing brother and takes on a foe named Dendoncker.

3. THE WISH by Nicholas Sparks. Maggie Dawes, a renowned travel photographer, struggles with a medical diagnosis over Christmas.

4. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

5. STATE OF TERROR by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny. In the wake of the previous administration's mishandling of international affairs, the new Secretary of State Ellen Adams confronts interconnected global threats.

6. CLOUD CUCKOO LAND by Anthony Doerr. An interconnected cast of dreamers and outsiders are in dangerous and disparate settings past, present and future.

7. APPLES NEVER FALL by Liane Moriarty. The Delaney siblings suspect their father of causing the disappearance of their mother.

8. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

9. BILLY SUMMERS by Stephen King. A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.

10. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

Nonfiction

1. GOING THERE by Katie Couric. The former anchor of "CBS Evening News" and "Today" describes some of the personal and professional challenges she faced.

2. RENEGADES by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. Conversations between the 44th president and the multiple award-winning musician on a range of topics.

3. BEST WISHES, WARMEST REGARDS by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy. Character profiles, major story moments and behind-the-scenes tales from the Emmy Award-winning series "Schitt's Creek."

4. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

5. PERIL by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The Washington Post journalists detail the dangers and challenges during the transition to the Biden presidency.

6. NOT ALL DIAMONDS AND ROSÉ by Dave Quinn. An oral history of reality TV franchise "The Real Housewives."

7. THE BOYS by Ron Howard and Clint Howard. The Howard brothers credit their success in Hollywood to their Midwestern parents, Rance and Jean.

8. TO RESCUE THE REPUBLIC by Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney. The Fox News chief political anchor recounts challenges faced by Ulysses S. Grant.

9. TASTE by Stanley Tucci. The award-winning actor reflects on his career, Italian-American heritage, meals and mishaps.

10. WOKE RACISM by John McWhorter. The linguist gives his assessment of antiracism and offers a plan that he believes will provide justice for Black America.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

3. THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.

4. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS by Ali Hazelwood.

5. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. MAID by Stephanie Land.

3. TALKING TO STRANGERS by Malcolm Gladwell.

4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

5. THE DRESSMAKERS OF AUSCHWITZ by Lucy Adlington.

Source: The New York Times