Big celebration

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas celebrated its 53th anniversary with a Nov. 5 luncheon at Next Level Events.

Since opening its doors in 1968, the organization's volunteers have mentored more than 9,000 children. Raymond Omar Long, the first Black chief executive officer of the organization, welcomed guests. Curtis Barnett, president and CEO of Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield was the keynote speaker.

Dr. Odell Nickelberry was presented with the Mentoring Champion award. The Big of the Year award was given to Morris Williams and the Little of the Year was Khaeel Jones. Jomeka Edwards won the Parent of the Year award.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal