Bueckers scores 34, leads No. 2 UConn past Arkansas

Second-ranked Connecticut got revenge for a rare loss at Arkansas last season and beat the Razorbacks 95-80 at XL Center in Hartford, Conn., on Sunday.

Sophomore guard Paige Bueckers scored a career-high 34 points to lead the Huskies. Bueckers, who was the 2021 consensus national player of the year, made 15 of 19 field goal attempts, only one of which — a miss — was from three-point range.

Bueckers scored 27 points in the Huskies’ 90-87 loss at Arkansas in January, when UConn allowed its most points in a game in 20 years.

The Arkansas loss was one of two last season for the Huskies, who did not lose again until the Final Four.

Unlike last season’s game in Fayetteville, UConn never trailed Sunday in its season opener. The Huskies opened the game on a 17-2 run that included 8 points by Evina Westbrook and 5 points by Little Rock-native Christyn Williams.

Sasha Goforh led an Arkansas surge that pulled the Razorbacks within 26-23 with 8:26 remaining in the first half. Goforth scored the Razorbacks’ first 5 points to settle the team, and scored 11 of her 17 points before halftime.

The Razorbacks could never get closer than a three-point deficit, though. UConn extended its lead to 49-39 at halftime and took control with a 12-3 run to open the second half.

The Huskies made 37 of 65 field goal attempts and might have won by more with a better showing from the free throw line, where they made 16 of 25 attempts.

Williams scored 18 points and Westbrook added 15 points and 8 rebounds for UConn, which won its 17th consecutive home game.

Arkansas (2-1) was playing its third game in five days and lost for the first time after opening the season with blowout wins over Tarleton State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Amber Ramirez led the Razorbacks with 20 points on 8 of 17 shooting, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, and Erynn Barnum added 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Arkansas made 29 of 75 field goal attempts and 5 of 22 attempts from three-point range.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play at Arkansas State on Friday at 7 p.m.