Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Lexcor, LLC, 2901 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Little Rock, $531,531.

Baldwin & Shell, 1825 N. Grant St., Little Rock, $300,000.

City of Little Rock Parks, 202 E. LaHarpe, Little Rock, $100,000.

City of Little Rock Parks, 3900 S. Arch St., Little Rock, $87,000.

Kerr Building Services, 13999 W. Baseline Road, Little Rock, $85,000.

Tri-State Intl. Bldg. Systems, 2601 Springer Blvd., $76,50o.

RESIDENTIAL

KHC Design, 3 Bella Rosa Court, Little Rock, $600,000.

Karen James Construction, 6 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $582,000.

Dumont Construction, 24 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $548,000.

H.A. Custom Homes, 212 Caurel Lane, Little Rock, $465,000.

BLCK Enterprises, 2 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $399.000.

Jacob White Construction, 23 Edgehill Road, $300,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 406 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $300,000.

Jacob White Construction, 23 Edgehill Road,$280,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, 31 Corlay Court, Little Rock, $260,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, 25 Corlay Court, Little Rock, $256,000.

Tri-State Intl. Bldg. Systems, 1867 Ringo St., Little Rock, $250,000.

L&D Investment Properties, 127 Challain Drive, Little Rock, $225,000.

Cope Gracy, 87 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $215,000.

Cope Gracy, 69 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $212,000.

Cope Gracy, 71 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $212,000.

Richard Harp Homes, 311 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, $180,000.

BMSA LLC Foundation, 2400 Riverfront Drive, Little Rock, $78,000.

Haney Contractors, 42 Edgehill Road, Little Rock, $75,000.

Carl Knight, 3516 W. 15th St., Little Rock, $75,000.