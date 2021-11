The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1225 Geyer St., residential, Jomeeya Waller, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $2,661.

• 1312 S. Louisiana St., residential, Tysheanna Wysinger, 2:58 p.m. Nov. 9, property valued at $680.

72204

• 3715 Ludwig St., residential, Susie Fletcher, 12:31 a.m. Nov. 7, property value unknown.

• 4600 Holt St., residential, Wesley Shook, 12 a.m. Nov. 9, property valued at $5,002.

72205

• 9414 Labette Dr., residential, Kim Shorter, 5 p.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $11,949.

• 4023 Lee Ave., residential, Children's House Montessori, 12 a.m. Nov. 11, property valued at $400.

72209

• 5813 Baseline Road, residential, Kadarius Butler, 1:45 p.m. Nov. 9, property valued at $1,600.

72103

• 8210 Bunch Road, residential, Jeffrey Ogle, 4:34 p.m., Nov. 7, property value unknown.

72211

• 222 Gamble Road, Apt. A, residential, Simone Matthews, 3:18 a.m. Nov. 7, property value unknown.

72227

• 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Arbys, 3:25 a.m. Nov. 7, property value unknown.

• 9624 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Cupids Lingerie, 12 a.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $10.

North Little Rock

72114

• 2506 E. Second St., residential, Amanda Stewart, 8:12 p.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $1,250.

• 700 E. Broadway, commercial, Circle K, 3:45 a.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $1,889.

• 200 Cypress St., residential, Jerry Parker Jr., 9 p.m. Nov. 9, property valued at $25,775.

• 8307 Counts Massie Road, A304, residential, Gordon Johnson, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10, property valued at $1,220.

72116

• 5503 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, Hydco Construction, 7:14 a.m. Nov. 11, property valued at $5,230.

72117

• 4915 W. Bethany Road., residential, Steven Cain, 11 a.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $4,285.

• 4235 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Spirit Halloween, midnight Nov. 7, property value unknown.

• 805 Blossom St., residential, Cassandra Gilliam, 8:25 p.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $360.

• 412 Healy St., residential, Flor Mendez-Perez, 9 p.m. Nov. 9, property valued at $20.

• 4518 Lynch Dr., commercial, Free Style Barber/Beauty, 5 p.m. Nov. 9, property valued at $2,050.

72118

• 900 Valerie Dr., residential, Amanda Christopher, 8 a.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $1,050.

• 4718 Camp Robinson Road, residential, Erikson Martinez-Martinez, 11 p.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $500.

• 5427 Pike Ave., residential, Katrina New, noon Nov. 6, property valued at $97.

• 1 Reaview Dr., residential, Damilla Jackson, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $9,360.

• 2020 W. 38th St., commercial, Ruins Management Co., 9:30 a.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $3,000.

• 17112 Willow Creek Dr., commercial, Billy Stain Construction, 1 p.m. Nov. 9, property valued at $4,500.