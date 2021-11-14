Business people

INVESTING

Beaty Capital Group, Inc. of Rogers has hired Christa Clark as chief investment officer and general counsel and Kathleen Lamb as chief financial officer and vice president of finance.

TOURISM

Stasha King Irby is the new destination services manager for the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau where Libby Doss Lloyd has been promoted to director of communications and Seth Eli Barlow has been promoted to content manager.

UTILITY

Scott Hudnall has been promoted to senior technology project manager for Conway Corp.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

Notices of executive promotions, new hires or job changes should be sent to: People Editor; Business News Department; Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; P.O. Box 2221; Little Rock, Ark. 72203, or by e-mail to news@arkansasonline.com. Notices should be limited to a few paragraphs and may be accompanied by a photograph, preferably a glossy black and white, which will be used on a space available basis. Photos cannot be returned.