Checking on college coaches with Arkansas ties

The hiring period for college coaches will peak in December, which means at least a couple of coaches with Arkansas ties could soon be on the move.

Let's check and see how the season has progressed for coaches at the Division I who either played or coached at high schools in Arkansas.

RHETT LASHLEE, Offensive Coordinator, Miami

Lashlee deserves plenty of credit for Miami's turnaround from a team floundering at 2-4 to one that carried a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Florida State.

The Hurricanes were in big trouble and there were rumors about coach Manny Diaz's job security after De'Eriq King went down with a season-ending injury in September. Lashlee quickly got freshman Tyler Van Dyke ready and he's thrown for over 1,800 yards with 15 touchdowns since taking over.

How's that for production from a backup quarterback who wasn't expected to see the field much this season?

Folks in the business of college football rave about the job Lashlee has done in the two years as offensive coordinator at Miami. The former quarterback at Shiloh Christian has long paid his dues as a college assistant and his name will likely be near the top of the list when the hiring season for head coaches kicks into gear in December.

BARRY LUNNEY JR., Offensive Coordinator, Texas-San Antonio

There's been plenty of talk about second-ranked Cincinnati, which improved to 10-0 after beating South Florida.

Do you know who else is undefeated? Texas-San Antonio, which was 9-0 heading into Saturday's game at Southern Mississippi.

Barry Lunney Jr., is in his first year as offensive coordinator for the Roadrunners, who attack teams with a balanced offense that averages 260 yards rushing and 195 yards rushing per game. Texas-San Antonio is on the upswing as a relatively new college football program and an athletic director with some insight would do well to hire Lunney, Jr., to lead his program.

The only question is who will move first on Lunney, who has the personality and intellect to lead a Top 25 program.

GUS MALZAHN, Head Coach, Central Florida

Central Florida was dealt a huge blow when Dillon Gabriel, one of the best quarterbacks in college football, suffered a ruptured clavicle in the third game of the season.

Gabriel has been throwing again and there's a chance he may return and play in the few remaining games for Central Florida, which will join the Big 12 Conference as soon as 2023. Gabriel has another year to play if he chooses, but it's probably best he makes himself available for the NFL draft.

Either way, Malzahn has found a more sustainable environment from the pressure-cooker that is Auburn University.

ELI DRINKWITZ, Head Coach, Missouri

It's been a tough year for Drinkwitz, who fired his defensive line coach following a dreadful 62-24 loss to Tennessee.

There's been other problems for Missouri, which was 4-5 overall and 1-4 in SEC play heading into Saturday's game against South Carolina. Year 3 will be critical for Drinkwitz, a former Alma Airedale who was 5-5 in his first season with the Tigers.

The back-slappers and fist-bumpers can turn on a coach quickly, especially in the SEC when teams other than Vanderbilt fall well below expectations.

BRIAN EARLY, Defensive Line coach, Houston

Early is the defensive line coach at Houston, which has been on a roll since losing its season-opener to Texas Tech.

Houston was 8-1 and ranked in the Top 20 in most polls heading into Saturday's game at Temple. That's good for the Cougars, who've positioned themselves for a decent bowl game in December or January.

More good news: Houston is set to join the Big 12 Conference where they should've been all along following the breakup of the Southwest Conference.

TIM HORTON, Running backs coach, Air Force

Horton has helped produce another winning season in his second stint at the Air Force Academy.

The former Arkansas receiver and punt returner is the running backs and special teams coach for a team that was 6-3 heading into a Saturday night game against Colorado State.

There's nothing fancy about Air Force, which still attacks opponents with the Triple Option. But a school that prides itself on integrity, responsibility, and service is the perfect place for Horton, a highly-respected coach who possesses all of those traits.

KODI BURNS, Wide receivers coach, Tennessee

I've long been a fan of Kodi Burns, whose games I covered when he was in high school at Fort Smith Northside.

That respect grew even more after Burns lost the quarterback job entering his junior year at Auburn. Instead of complaining and causing a disruption, Burns moved to receiver and caught a 35-yard touchdown pass his senior year when Auburn beat Oregon 22-19 to win the national championship in 2010.

He's opposite of the Me-Me guys scattered about in college and professional football.