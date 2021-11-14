Club news: Hikers ready to tackle Fayetteville trails

SUV

The McPherson Camp No. 1 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Gusano's Pizza, 2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers. The group will gather for dinner and socializing at 6 p.m.

Founded in 1881, the Sons Of Union Veterans is a patriotic, fraternal organization of male descendants of United States soldiers, sailors, marines or government officials during the Civil War. The meeting is open to all.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at noon Nov. 16 via Zoom. Four Democratic candidates for governor will speak. The candidates are Supha Xayprasith-Mays, Dr. Chris Jones, Anthony Bland and James Russell.

Information: (479) 267-1967.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Nov. 22 on the Learners Permit, Junk Drawer, Fayetteville Traverse and Basket Case Loop trail in Fayetteville. This is a 5.5 mile loop hike. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Centennial Trailhead, 337 Technology Way, Fayetteville.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Genealogists

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Bentonville Public Library. The program will be a roundtable discussion on various genealogy topics and also the future of the society.

New board members are needed. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Information: Email genealogy@bentonvillear.com or call (479) 271-6820.

Astronomers

Monthly club meetings of the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. Astronomy Fundamentals starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 7 p.m. Sugar Creek Astronomical Society is an amateur astronomy club based in Northwest Arkansas. It was founded in Bella Vista and currently serves amateur astronomers and families from southern Missouri to Fayetteville.

Club members are starting to prepare for the Dec. 11 20th Anniversary Bash. It will include a banquet, gift exchange, speakers, presentations and 20 door prizes for 20 years. Mark your calendars and look for more information on this exciting event. Past members should contact Cathy at (928) 651-0334 so there is input in the SCAS historical records.

The next big star party is Dec. 4 at George Washington Carver National Monument park. For information, call Paul Anderson at (928) 651-0334.