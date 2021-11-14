Cold weather, Halloween cited for increase in Arkansas covid-19 cases





The Arkansas Department of Health reported a rise of 590 new covid-19 cases Saturday.

It was the biggest increase in new cases for a Saturday since Oct. 9, when 887 new cases were reported.

On Nov. 6, the number of cases increased by 455. For the previous three Saturdays, the increase was 464 on Oct. 30, 440 on Oct. 23 and 562 on Oct. 16.

Meg Mirivel, a spokeswoman for the Health Department, said the recent increase in cases could be because of colder weather sending people indoors and possibly because of Halloween activities.

"We did start to see an upswing after Halloween last year, so that could have something to do with it," she said. "Colder weather could certainly have something to do with it."

People gathering in close proximity indoors are more likely to spread the virus.

"We've seen a slight increase this week in cases over last week," said Mirivel. "That's kind of a concern for us because that's how the last couple of swings have started."





The number of new cases in Arkansas peaked on New Year's Day with 4,304. That spike was blamed in part on gatherings over Christmas. The number of new cases dropped to less than 200 per day in April, then spiked again with 3,509 on Aug. 19, three days after classes began at most public elementary and secondary schools.

Children ages 5-11 became eligible for covid-19 vaccinations on Nov. 3. Mirivel said there were some covid-19 outbreaks in schools last week, but "schools have actually been doing pretty well."

As of Thursday, there were more than 1,000 cases of covid-19 reported at Arkansas public schools. The number hasn't been that high since mid-October, she said.

Mirivel said colleges and universities are having stable numbers.

There have been 519,453 cases of covid-19 in Arkansas since March 2020.

Total active cases increased by 244 Saturday to 5,126. Deaths increased by two to a total of 8,562.

The number of patients in Arkansas hospitalized with covid-19 decreased by five to 292, and the number currently on ventilators fell by three to 54.

A total of 27,934 Arkansans have been hospitalized with covid-19, and a total of 2,953 have been on ventilators with covid-19.

Counties with the majority of new cases Saturday were Benton County with 60, Washington County with 47 and Craighead County with 44.

As of Saturday, a total of 1,420,458 Arkansans had been fully immunized, and 303,136 were partially immunized, according to the Health Department.

The number of vaccine doses administered increased Saturday by 14,725 to 3,273,379, according to the Health Department.

"Giving out nearly 15,000 doses of the vaccine is very good news," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday night in a message on Twitter. "Many of these doses are booster doses, and we need to continue to increase first doses for all eligible Arkansans. Let's keep working as we work to manage this virus."









