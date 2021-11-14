The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian counties clerks' offices from Nov. 4-Nov. 10.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
20-482. Jeremy Newton v. Ellen Newton
21-355. Anthony Milton v. Leanna Milton
21-406. Merry James v. Justin James
21-425. Brook Ellis v. Brian Reed
21-452. Kellie Van Horn v. Gary Van Horn
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
21-87. Collin A. Leamy v. Samantha M. Leamy
21-385. James B. Ridenour v. Kattie L. Ridenour
21-402. Shawn Smith v. Linnea Dawn Singletary
21-486. Sharon E. Cole v. Kenneth D. Cole