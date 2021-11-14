EDITORIAL: Only nine tribes? We'd guess there'd be hundreds





It's an off-year for elections, at least in Arkansas. Which might surprise some readers because in the last couple-a months, we've had so many. Little Rock wanted a new tax. The city's schools wanted (and got) an extension. The library system wanted (and got) a raise. For an off-year, we're having to write a lot about voting and elections.

But just because it's an "off-year" for elections, doesn't mean it's an off-year for politics or political writing. Some of it, believe it or not, is even interesting. How novel.

Comes now the Pew Research Center. For nearly two years, the Pew people have been interviewing Americans on their particular political views, with an eye toward classifying them. Researchers interviewed thousands of people, and have put together some sort of pie chart that more or less groups people into nine separate classes or types. See if you fit one of them:

Among right-leaning Americans:

• About 23 percent are what Pew calls "Faith and Flag Conservatives." They are staunchly conservative, Christian, mostly older and strong Donald Trump supporters.

• Another 23 percent are "Populist Right." Immigration and Trump are top priorities here, and a large share of them live in rural areas.

• Give 18 percent to the "Ambivalent Right." Moderate on social issues, conservative on government issues, but not completely given to the GOP just now.

• And then there's another 15 percent who are "Committed Conservatives." They are the most educated Republican group, look upon Ronald Reagan as the best president in recent times, and are more lukewarm toward Trump.

Among left-leaning Americans:

• The largest group at 28 percent are "Democratic Mainstays." These folks are mostly moderate, agree with Democrats most of the time, and are less liberal than others. And older.

• Another 23 percent are "Establishment Liberals." Strong supporters of the Democratic Party, highly educated, and demographically diverse.

• 12 percent are called the "Progressive Left." Very liberal across the board, relatively young and highly educated. Included here are Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren supporters.

• Then there is the "Outsider Left" at 16 percent. Very liberal, especially on climate and race, and vote Democratic "despite dissatisfaction with both parties." By far the youngest demo.

If you only count eight categories above, you've got a good eye. Pew has another catch-all classification: "Stressed Sideliners." They make up 15 percent of the population that hold a mix of views, depending on topic. (Don't we all?) But what unites this group is this: They have a general disinterest in politics.

So put on the Sorting Hat. In which house would you be more comfortable? In an off-year, this will have to do for political grist.

On the same day this Pew Center story hit the wires, a member of The Squad--this time, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)--made her own bit of news. She's taken the Cancel Rent thought a step further. She is calling for canceling rent and canceling mortgage payments. Because "evicting millions of people during a pandemic would be a moral outrage."

Perhaps. But that's the reason that there was a moratorium on such evictions during the height of the pandemic. And now that the pandemic is waning, those who rent houses to others sorta want their incomes back. And there is federal help for renters, if they'd only take it. Tens of billions in federal money has been approved for just such help.

And during the worst of the pandemic, mortgage forbearances were granted to millions. Now, 18 months after the CARES Act granted those forbearances, banks sorta want the money that home buyers borrowed, too. It's the American way.

We note that The Squad didn't go along with the infrastructure vote last week, even though their party was behind it. And the more liberal congressfolk tell the papers they don't trust moderates. But even if you combined Progressive Lefters with Outside Lefters in the Pew research, you don't get to 30 percent of just the Democratic Party, much less the nation as a whole.

The far left in American politics is going to have to realize something: They don't run things. The most they can do is hinder things. And come up with crazy never-never policies like canceling mortgage payments as the world wakes up from covid-19.

We suppose it makes for headlines--that is, good politics. What it doesn't make for is responsible government.



