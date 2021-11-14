Ensemble rebooked at Carnegie

"You shall play the Carnegie Hall"

-- The Who, "Success Story"

ATU IN NYC It's a familiar refrain: A big opportunity arises in 2020, only to be scuttled by the pandemic. For the Arkansas Tech University Wind Ensemble, a debut set for May of last year at New York City's prestigious Carnegie Hall was put on hold.

A livestream of the preview can be seen at arkansasonline.com/1114trails1/.





Ensemble conductor Daniel A. Belongia, who is also ATU director of bands and a music professor, remained optimistic.

"I never used the word canceled," he says. "It was always just postponed."

In June, Belongia was asked if the ensemble could appear at the historic venue for a Dec. 15 performance.

At that point, because of pandemic precautions, the group hadn't practiced for 15 months, the conductor says, but he didn't hesitate to commit to the performance.

"That date represented the best opportunity to include as many of the students possible that thought they were going in 2020," he says, noting that there had been several graduating classes since the original date was put off.

See the video at arkansasonline.com/1114trails2/.





For its Carnegie premiere, the 63-member ensemble will present "Celebration" by ATU music faculty member Philip Parker, a "Copland Suite" of music by Aaron Copland, "Soul" from "Concerto for Wind Ensemble" by Kevin Day and "A Lincoln Address" by Vincent Persichetti.

And they won't be the only Arkies on the Carnegie stage that evening. Belongia, who is in his seventh year at ATU, was able to invite the Russellville High School Band and the Cabot High School Band to perform as special guests.

"They are among the finest high school band programs in Arkansas," he notes.

As for the wind ensemble, Belongia says: "I know they are excited because of the way they have responded to the scrutiny and the standard I have imposed on them. They have really been amazing."

The ensemble will play a preview of the Carnegie show on Nov. 21. A livestream of the preview can be seen at arkansasonline.com/1114trails1/.

'TIME TO SHINE' Through Dec. 31, Arkansas rockers Jason Lee Hale and the Personal Space Invaders are donating proceeds from their song, "This is the Time to Shine," to Methodist Family Health. The track, written for Methodist Family Health's SHINE campaign, can be found on all major streaming platforms.

"When I learned they are more than 120 years old and work with this state's children and their families who are struggling with abandonment, abuse and neglect or dealing with psychiatric, behavioral, emotional and spiritual issues, I was inspired to write this song," Hale says in a news release. "After talking with my bandmates, we decided to donate all of the proceeds from the song's downloads until the end of the year."

See the video at arkansasonline.com/1114trails2/.

email: sclancy@adgnewsroom.com