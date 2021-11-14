Fayetteville council talks more money for employees, longstanding needs in next year's budget

2022 budget

The following funds make up Fayetteville’s proposed budget for next year:

• General — $56,085,000

• Water and sewer — $47,880,000

• Sales tax bond — $26,495,000

• Recycling and trash collection — $14,931,000

• Sales tax capital improvements — $10,862,000

• Street — $8,691,000

• Shop — $7,792,000

• Parks development — $4,256,000

• Airport — $3,124,000

• 2017 library bonds — $2,023,000

• Parking — $1,711,000

• Police pension — $1,563,000

• Fire pension — $1,361,000

• Community development block grant — $1,148,000

• Impact fees — $956,000

• 2014 HMR tax bonds — $702,000

• TIF bond — $410,000

• Parking deck bonds — $384,000

• Drug law enforcement — $423,000

• Replacement and disaster recovery — $38,000

• Residential district parking — $11,000

Total — $190,846,000

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city will be able to hire more employees and address some longstanding issues with extra money anticipated in sales tax revenue and other sources next year, the City Council heard during its budget session Saturday.

The city administration is proposing a $190.7 million total budget next year, up about $18.9 million compared to this year's $171.8 million adopted budget. Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker said the increase could be attributed to a number of factors.

The city held back on several expenditures for this year's budget because of the pandemic, he said. The city's revenue appears stronger than anticipated, so Becker said he felt comfortable replenishing or adding to a number of funds.

Additionally, the city is proposing adding more than 24 full-time equivalent employee positions. Also, the City Council approved two salary increases this year that will take effect next year. One of the increases was deferred from last year because of the pandemic.

"In 2021, I kind of pulled back a bit because I thought we were going to see some tougher economic times," Becker said. "That didn't hit for us, and we were very fortunate."

The City Council will discuss approving the budget during its meeting Tuesday.

Becker anticipated nearly $6 million more in sales tax revenue over what was budgeted this year. The city budgeted about $29.6 million in sales tax revenue for this year, but Becker projected the city would actually end the year about 18% over that figure.

The general fund would make up about 29% of next year's total budget. The anticipated $35.5 million in budgeted sales tax revenue covers about 63% of the $56 million general fund budget for next year.

Other revenue sources for the general fund, such as fees paid to the city by utility companies, property taxes, turnback money from the state and alcohol permits and licenses also are anticipated to increase, Becker said.

About $45.5 million, or 81%, of the general fund would go toward personnel costs. New employee positions for next year include an arts and culture director, two patrol officers, two trail cops, an emergency dispatcher, three firefighters and a fire administrative assistant. The city's transportation, parks, recycling and trash, water and sewer and airport divisions also would get additional personnel.

The city's $47.9 million water and sewer fund and nearly $26.5 million in sales tax bond payments planned next year would make up another 39% of the total budget. Voters approved all 10 issues of a $226 million bond issue in 2019. The bonds were structured to be paid off in 17 years, but city administrators planned to pay them off in 12. The city has made significant headway and could potentially pay off the debt in eight years, Becker said.

Recycling and trash collection, sales tax capital improvements, streets and parks development would make up another 20% of the total budget. Becker proposed a number of new projects or adding money to existing programs.

The city would budget an additional $1 million on sidewalk improvements, in addition to the about $500,000 it spends annually. Also, the trails budget would increase to $1.5 million from $1.3 million this year. The street pavement budget would increase to more than $2 million from about $1.6 million this year.

The city also would use $350,000 to fix the Town Branch bridge and allocate $100,000 for urban tree planting. More than $1 million would go to parks development, including improvements at Bryce Davis Park, playground and amenity renovations, lighting at the downtown square and tree plantings at parks.

Also included in the budget is $100,000 to get started on a climate resiliency master plan. The city would need to hire an outside consultant, Becker said.

Council members praised the project proposals. Sonia Gutiérrez Harvey said the city especially needs the extra $1 million for sidewalks.

"I get constant requests about sidewalks -- repairing sidewalks, missing sidewalks, all of that," she said. "Ward 1 has seen an enormous amount of growth and a lot of development."

Council member Teresa Turk expressed support for allocating money for the plans to combat climate change and to increase the city's tree canopy.

"I just support as much funding as available to plant more trees," she said.