First impressions aside, couple click back at school

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “I think it was love at first sight. I knew there was something about him.”

He says: “She was cute. She was nice-looking. I got the vibe she wasn’t into me.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “It was like my dream come true. I was so excited it was happening, that I got my man and we could do life.”

He says: “I was tired from all the things that happened the night before.”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: “You cannot be selfish. You have to put the other person first, and it has to be built on wanting to make it work and loving that person.”

He says: “You’ve got to really love the person because it’s hard to get through life doing it with somebody else. It’s a lot of ups and downs. You have to have patience and be flexible.”

Natisha Forte and Russell Hampton had to go away and come home again to find each other.

Both were freshmen at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tenn., and were in Little Rock for Christmas break in 1998.

Russell's friend had tried to entice him into going along on a visit to his girlfriend by telling him he would have a chance to meet Natisha, the girlfriend's cousin. Truth be told, Russell only went because he couldn't come up with anything better to do.

"I guess I was like, 'OK, I'll just ride with you. I'll just roll with it, basically," he says.

He was sitting on the sofa when Natisha arrived a little while later. Her cousin had called to ask her to come over and meet Russell.

"She was like, 'He'll be somebody for you to know back in school and maybe you can get a ride home with him or something. You should just meet him,'" says Natisha, who had gone to high school in White Hall and didn't know anyone in Little Rock.

She was wearing pajamas when the phone rang and when she finally did agree to go to her cousin's house she just threw on some clothes and walked out the door.

She was smitten with Russell from the start.

"I liked him immediately," she says. "He was tall and dark and handsome."

That's not how Russell saw it.

"She was kind of funny-acting," Russell says, meaning she wouldn't give him the time of day.

Natisha admits she was just playing hard-to-get. She watched the movie and talked almost exclusively with her cousin -- about Russell, although, of course, he had no way of knowing that.

At the end of the evening, Russell asked for Natisha's number. She refused to give it to him.

"She did take my number," he says. "But an easy way for a girl to turn you down in 1998 was just to say, 'Well, give me your number.' ... I just figured she wasn't too interested and I was moving on. I really just came down there so I wouldn't have to go home, anyway, so it wasn't like I was going to lose anything."

Three days later, Natisha called him.

"I was surprised," he says. "I was like, 'Why is this stuck-up-acting girl calling me?'"

They talked for a long time that day, and Natisha put her evasive maneuvers aside.

"I thought she was cool," he says. "I can't talk to everybody but I could talk to her."

They saw each other at a club on New Year's Eve, and they danced and talked some more.

"That's when we were like, 'OK, we're gonna meet up in Nashville,'" Russell says.

They went back to school the following week, and Russell swears Natisha was walking across campus to see him before he even arrived.

"That's not true," she protests.

They found each other at various parties around the college over the next few weeks. In February, she took him out for a steak dinner to celebrate his birthday. They went out to eat often, and saw movies. They didn't have classes together, but they did have classes in the same building, giving them a chance to bump into each other. They studied together on occasion as well.

By spring break they were dating exclusively.

"Even our friend groups knew each other and we all just clicked," she says. "It just happened. It was just natural, like it was meant to be."

Natisha moved to Dallas to work after college, and following a yearlong stint in Tucson, Ariz., Russell moved there, too.

They got engaged in July 2006.

"At the time, I worked out a lot, religiously," Natisha says. "I would go running every evening after work. I came back from my little jog, and he said, 'Let's go out to eat for your birthday.' It was the day before my birthday."

Just as she turned to go take a shower and change clothes, Russell called her back, dropping to his knee and proposing right then and there.

"It was in my apartment in Dallas, with me in all my sweaty gear," she says.

Russell had been holding onto an engagement ring for more than six months by then, not sure how he would ask her to marry him. He had talked with her father and her brother about his intentions and they had given their blessings.

"I knew I was ready," he says.

Natisha was ready as well.

"I had been waiting for him to propose to me forever. I was not going to put it off any longer," she says. "I literally stayed up that whole night and I planned out our whole wedding, and then I just started executing things."

They were married on Jan. 6, 2007, at Greater Trinity Church of God in Christ in Little Rock.

Natisha and Russell have three children -- Ryan, 11, Reagan, 8, and Pace, 5.

She sometimes feels like she's living in a fairy tale.

"I had always wanted a husband and a family and I was so blessed to have met him in college," she says. "I just knew he was the one."

