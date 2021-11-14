Fort Smith food bank director talks turkey supply problems

Food Insecurity The food insecurity rate in Arkansas in 2019 was 16.6%. There were 499,950 food-insecure people in the state at that time. The food insecurity rate in Sebastian County that same year was 17.6%, with 22,490 people who were food insecure. Source: Feeding America

Food Insecurity

The food insecurity rate in Arkansas in 2019 was 16.6%. There were 499,950 food-insecure people in the state at that time. The food insecurity rate in Sebastian County that same year was 17.6%, with 22,490 people who were food insecure.

Source: Feeding America

FORT SMITH -- Supply chain issues fueled by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic are preventing the local food bank from getting certain items to its clients ahead of Thanksgiving.

Tracy Engel, director of the River Valley Regional Food Bank in Fort Smith, said the problems have hindered the food bank's ability to receive turkeys from outside organizations and companies. She also mentioned the food bank was unable to secure canned yams, cranberry sauce and pumpkin for its holiday boxes this year.

"At this time last year, we had about 1,000 turkeys rolling into the food bank for our member pantries," Engel said Tuesday. "And at this time, today, we have five turkeys in our freezer. So instead of turkey and dressing this year, it might be chicken and dressing."

The cost of a turkey has increased about 70% from last year, Engel said. She described this year as the worst for Thanksgiving during the seven years she's worked at the food bank as far as putting holiday meals together with protein and other side items.

Engel said the food bank was told a donation of turkeys would be coming in from Kansas for its member pantries, although it's uncertain when or if the donation will arrive due to the supply chain issues.

"Usually, we have extra turkeys and we do a Thanksgiving distribution," Engel said. "We're not going to have that this year for the public, other than our commodity distribution. And then we've got an extra box with some holiday fixings and sides and things like that, but they're not going to have that meat, that ham or that turkey to go with it."

The River Valley Regional Food Bank has 169 partner agencies in Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Polk, Scott, Sebastian and Yell counties, Engel said. The food bank serves about 94,000 people per month across these eight counties.

Charolette Tidwell, founder and executive director of the Fort Smith nonprofit group Antioch for Youth and Family, said the food bank is her organization's primary source for food. Antioch itself feeds 30,000-35,000 people per month.

The food bank's problems have caused Tidwell to seek food from other sources. This includes multiple items, such as milk, eggs, potatoes, apples, carrots and onions, Antioch provided to residents during its annual Antioch in the Park at Thanksgiving event at Kay Rodgers Park on Friday.

Engel said she believes the supply chain issues stem from the covid-19 pandemic.

Michelle Shope, food sourcing and logistics director for Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, a nonprofit organization based in Little Rock, said she believed the pandemic made problems that already existed in the supply chain more noticeable.

"I think these issues were always there, they were always underlying, and it took something like the pandemic to bring them to the forefront," Shope said.

She said the pandemic shifted public demand from a balance of goods and services to predominantly goods when it first hit in 2020. This, along with other factors such as changes in working conditions put in place due to the pandemic, decreased the supply of goods.

These supply chain issues can be seen nationwide in almost every industry, according to Shope.

Shope said proteins are always in short supply for the food banks such as River Valley Regional that are part of Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance. These shortages, however, have extended into things food banks typically have to buy, such as canned fruits and vegetables.

"First off, with the rules of supply and demand, when the demand outweighs the supply, pricing goes up," Shope said. "And Arkansans that are already struggling and in need, that affects them disproportionately."

Most food banks rely on donations for holiday items such as turkeys, according to Shope. However, food donations are down 26-30% statewide compared to last year. Shope said she's seen food donations decline over the 16 years she has worked for the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.

The River Valley Regional Food Bank has many food drives going on to help deal with these supply chain issues, Engel said. Residents can also donate to the food bank via its website or by calling (479) 785-0582.

The nationwide nonprofit group Feeding America, of which the food bank is also a member, had an anonymous donor step forward that's matching every dollar donated through the end of the year, Engel said. This means the food bank will be able to provide 20 meals per dollar donated rather than the usual 10 through Feeding America.