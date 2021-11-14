Fort Smith Police Department teaches dispatch, daily operations to 46th citizens academy

FORT SMITH -- The Police Department's Citizen's Academy recently began another class to help residents understand who the police are and what they do.

Robyn Shoptaw, crime prevention officer, said different people take the course. She said she isn't aware of anyone becoming a police officer as a result, but attendees often join the academy's alumni association and help the department with volunteer efforts.

"Our goal with putting on this class is for the citizens of Fort Smith to be able to understand what we do, and relate to us as people," Shoptaw said. "We create this enviornment where it's very open. They get to ask questions, talk to all of these different officers and dispatchers and civilian employees that do this every day. They get to ask those questions they've been wondering all this time from watching TV and hearing interviews, seeing the news. They get to ask those questions to officers and people that can answer them from a real-life perspective."

The 10-week, bi-annual course started in the 1990s, and the current 28 students are the department's 46th class. Class discussions include use of force, community relations, internal affairs, the police dog unit, the SWAT team, narcotics and criminal investigations.

How community members can reduce crime rates, how policing was affected in 2020 and whether people should pretend to order a pizza when calling dispatch in an abuse situation were all topics of discussion at the Fort Smith Police Department's citizen's academy Thursday evening.

Several students mentioned taking the course because they have a family member in the department, or they work in another city department and were interested in learning about police operations.

Thursday's course covered dispatch, patrol operations and the crisis intervention unit.

Sierra McFerren, communications supervisor and instructor, explained the dispatch center handles calls for the Police and Fire departments and animal control for the city. She said Emergency Medical Services has its own dispatch center.

"The city of Fort Smith Fire Department is known as the first-responders, because more than likely they're going to get there quicker than EMS," she said.

McFerren said dispatchers want to know a caller's location first so they can send aid while gathering other information. She said cellphones don't give as accurate a location as landlines, so she tries to keep people on the phone as long as possible when it's a wireless call.

"Say I call 911 and I just got abducted. If I set my phone down, we can still use our mapping system to try to get a good location. It's not going to be specific, but we can still get in the area. But if you know where you're at, location is very important," she said.

An attendee said she's seen instances on TV where domestic abuse victims call 911 and pretend to order a pizza, allowing them to give personal information without tipping off their abuser.

McFerren said Fort Smith's department gets crank calls from kids, so it would be better if a victim pretended to call their child or a friend. She said the dispatch center will ask questions and stay on the line if they think it's legitimate.

McFerren played audio recordings to illustrate how dispatch tries to get information in typically high-stress situations. She said they understand it might be someone's first time calling and they're upset, but they need to answer dispatchers' questions so they can get adequate help.

"For us, we don't ever get to know what happens at the end of one of the calls that we get, unless we talk to the officers afterwards or look up the reports after the fact," she noted. "We get the emotional calls and everything, and then we have to go on to the next one."

McFerren said the department receives about 500 calls each day, which increases during the summer and near the holidays.

"I really wanted to help people, that's how I got into this job," she said. "It can be frustrating and very mentally exhausting, for sure, but I very much still enjoy it. Every day I go into it, and it's something new. Even for me, being there for over nine years, I get a new call every single day of something I never even heard of."

Captains Daniel Grubbs and Wendall Sampson talked about how field operations have changed over the years, especially in 2020.

The daily field operations for the Police Department include roughly 78 uniformed officers working in three shifts to cover 68 square miles of city, which is broken into 12 districts or beats.

Grubbs said the department's goals are to maximize resident safety, strengthen public trust, proactively manage crime prevention, represent the public by being community-focused, foster communication and develop a professional, ethical and skilled workforce.

Sampson said when he started in 1995, the emphasis was on arrests instead of mental health and crime prevention.

"We focused on the police officers, and we were pretty selfish in our way of thinking. We were highly politicized. We were the idea of knuckle-dragging cops, just going out there and roughing people up, throwing them in jail. I can tell you some war stories of exactly that happening," he said. "I'm glad that we matured and we grew to the organization that we are today."

"If I'm working for the Police Department, I'm working for your tax dollars," Sampson said. "I just wanted to hold them accountable, just like you would want to hold me accountable if I was doing those types of things. "

Sampson said that's when he started seeing change happening, and he saw it again in 2018 when one of his family members was shot and killed by a police officer. He said he had to assure his family there would be a thorough investigation, and the officer would be held accountable if there was any wrongdoing.

Grubbs noted there was only one arrest last year related to the police brutality and racism protests spurred by George Floyd's death by a Minneapolis police officer, and it was an individual who was harassing the protestors. He said he thinks some people brand all police departments together, and he finds that almost offensive.

"We have all these different ranking positions. Just because an officer says 'Hey, this looks good' the sergeant looks at something and says 'This looks good, this was an accurate and proportional use of force.' Then you've got a lieutenant that looks at it and goes 'No, I disagree.' Or a captain, or a chief. Most people have no clue the level of review that we look at."

Sampson said low-level crimes such as burglaries have reduced due to people being home in the pandemic, and can be further reduced by making sure people keep their doors locked. He said more sophisticated crimes are increasigly happening on the internet.

"We're starting to see a lot of victims here locally for suspects who are sometimes on the other side of the country, and sometimes on the other side of the state. As law enforcement and how we police that aspect of it is really, really tricky. A lot of times, it's going to be something between the bank and the victim, and the only thing that we can do is document that something happened. We can't fly out to the Bahamas to get your money back, although we'd love to do that...You as a citizen have to be a lot more savvy than you were a couple of years ago."

More information about the Police Department and citizens academy can be found at cpa.fortsmithpd.org .