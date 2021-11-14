Fort Smith's Parks Commission seeks solution for the Kelley Park Ballfield Complex

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Youth Baseball and Softball league and the city Parks and Recreation Commission are working to find at least a temporary solution for the Ballman restroom at the Kelley Park Ballfield Complex before games start in the spring.

Bobby Aldridge, Frontier Engineering principal, proposed several improvements to the commission during its meeting Wednesday.

The Ballman restroom is between Skokos and Higgins baseball fields and converting it into a storage space and electrical room would cost roughly $275,000.

Commission Chairman Bill Kincannon said Ballman is the most-needed improvement of the youth league's proposals, noting the restroom isn't handicap accessible, which can deter visitors.

"There could be some help from the Fort Smith Public School system," he said. "It's certainly going to help them in bringing their teams in."

People visit the complex for school games from out of town, see the facilities and make a judgment about whether they want to back for league games, Kincannon said.

He said the youth league hasn't approached the School District for financial support.

Commission member John McIntosh asked Aldridge how long it would take to complete the bathrooms and if something could be done temporarily before baseball season next year.

Aldridge said it would take about nine months, if they started on the project that day. He said it could take much longer, considering the current construction market.

"The flooring, a couple of the fixtures need to be replaced. I think one of the doors on one of the stalls needs to be replaced," said Sam Sicard, president and chief executive officer of First National Bank of Fort Smith. "But yeah, to clean it up and just make it look more presentable for a season, if you're looking at 2023 for the new bathroom, I think that could be done. Just the presentation of it, so when people do come in from out of town and they walk in there, it's not frightening."

Commission member Chris Raible asked the youth league to get estimates for temporary restroom repairs for the commission's next meeting.

Raible said the commission will coordinate with the Parks Department to create a priority list of restrooms currently in the city's Capital Improvements Plan and see if Kelley Park can be added. He said they will also contact the School District to see if it can help pay for the project.

Converting Ballman restroom to an electrical room would help with the youth league's second project -- converting all eight fields to LED lighting.

Aldridge said Hernreich field was updated to a six-pole Musco system around 2002, which can be converted from the current 1500 watt metal halide lights to LEDs. He said the other fields' light systems are over 40 years old and shorter than the current standard. He proposed they be replaced.

In total, the light conversion would cost about $930,000.

Aldridge said there's cost savings of 50-80% on the electric bill, depending on which lighting the fields would use.

"I think roughly last year, the city of Fort Smith spent right at $60,000 in electric bills for Kelley ballfields. I can't verify that number today," he said.

The next projects involve constructing net backstop and vinyl-coated chainlink fencing at all eight fields. Those are estimated to cost $520,000 and $170,000, respectively.

Aldridge explained they have a block or concrete wall with a brick veneer, similar to the ballfields at Hunt's Park and the Evans Boys & Girls Club.

He said advantages of these projects are better visibility and attractiveness of the park, in order to compete with the new facilities in Northwest Arkansas.

Aldridge proposed converting the old outfield for Hernreich field into a futsal court. He said the sport is similar to soccer, but played on a fenced court resembling a rodeo arena.

"I believe, and my research has shown that this community would thrive with it. The more of those that we can get built, the better off to give the people another recreational activity to get them outside," he said.

Aldridge proposed making Hernreich field adaptable so it can be used by all age levels.

"The intent there is that currently the Southside Maverick softball team is using Skokos field, and we would propose that if this field was turfed -- how nice that system would be, the terrace seating that's already there at Hernreich field -- this would make a great collegiate or high school softball field."

Aldridge said adding turf to the infield and outfield would cost about $550,000. "We would have removable outfield fencing for the softball conversion to baseball, whenever that was needed, for an additional $40,000."

The final proposal was to turf Kelley field so it can be used in Miracle League baseball and softball by people with developmental or physical limitations.

Aldridge said typically Miracle League fields are made of concrete, asphalt or a rubber track material, but since Kelley field is used in T-ball and coach pitch, the youth league is investigating a material both children and wheelchairs can slide on. He said creating a separate Miracle League field would cost $700,000 and turfing Kelley field would cost $195,000, but combining both would cost somewhere in between.