Fruit of the vine

Guests had a chance to taste and learn about Arkansas wines at Experience a Taste of Arkansas Quality Wines held Nov. 5 at Rusty Tractor Vineyards.

Renee Threlfall, a research scientist in the Food Science Department at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture in Fayetteville, led the tasting and spoke about the wines and the grapes that went into making them.

The wines presented were part of the UA System's Arkansas Quality Wine Program and were designated 2021 Arkansas Quality Wines. The wines were from Chateau aux Arc Vineyards & Winery, Keels Creek Winery, Mount Bethel Winery, Post Winery, Rusty Tractor Vineyards and Wiederkehr Wine Cellars.

The tasting ended the daylong conference of the Arkansas Association of Grape Growers, but was open to the public.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins