Hogs make top 7 for top-30 prospect

Arkansas made the cut for ESPN 4-star shooting guard Chris Johnson.

Johnson, 6-5, 180 pounds, of Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins, has announced Arkansas, Texas, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Texas A&M and Georgia as his top seven schools.

He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville for the Razorbacks' exhibition game against North Texas on Oct. 30.

ESPN rates Johnson the No. 6 shooting guard, No. 28 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class and the No. 3 recruit in Texas. He had 19 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in a 58-55 season-opening victory over Bellaire on Saturday.

Johnson averaged 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a sophomore, shooting 49% from the field, 28% from three-point range and 66% at the free throw line.



