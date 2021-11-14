



Happy birthday (Nov. 14): What you want is well aligned with what the world needs. This year, you will be like the moon, reflecting the glow of others back to them and influencing wherever you are without having to force or even touch an agenda. You will move and glow up your world by simply obeying your own nature.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're learning something new. See yourself as proficient in this process. Visualize yourself on a stage doing the thing. The audience perspective will be your success key.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll lead with civility, although your manners may fall into combat with other forces such as power dynamics, rivalries, the need for justice or the responsibility to protect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It takes confidence to make the first move, and you'll be lucky when you do. People will return your calls, respond to your warmth, and include and invite you. You'll be appreciated.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The ones who can't see how skilled you are simply aren't experienced enough to recognize it. There are many who will understand what you're doing; you just have to find the right circles.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You make things happen by believing they will. Your expectation creates a way. Share your hopes. The more believers there are, the more ways there will be to make those beliefs come true.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The success of your day will depend on what you do but, more specifically, the order in which you do them. The best order is: First, things you don't want to do. Second, whatever you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): As far as attention goes, you're pretty low-maintenance lately. Hopefully, it won't bother you to be the center of the action tonight -- it's just your turn, is all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Life is an adventure, though you can't always perceive it that way, especially when you're in a comfortable phase of repetitive life. A pattern interruption is needed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Changes are coming. These are not the sort that need you to make a decision, so you can relax. The skill to hone now is one of acceptance, with an attitude of gratitude.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll meet a potential friend -- a true kindred who requires you to be no other than who you are. You won't need to promote yourself or put on any kind of affectation. You're perfect "as is."

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll observe others without judging them. It's saintly behavior, but that's not why you do it. Nonjudgment allows you to see and know more about the way things really are.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The ancient Egyptians believed everything was alive, including the rocks and rivers. You'll relate to the world as though this is true, communicating with all you come across.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Typically, each station of the zodiac is best known for one symbol, but Scorpio, as the sign of transformation, draws from many symbols beyond the scorpion, the most recognizable being the phoenix. This mythical bird famously lives a long life and, at the end, gives birth to its baby self. The energy of regeneration echoes through the solar journey through Scorpio, bringing with it an awareness of the tenderness of youth.

We bestow gentleness on children as we recognize their vulnerability and need of protection. There’s also a reflexive feeling of appreciating our own journey and perhaps longing for the simplicity of innocence. The child is blissfully unaware that food and homes must be paid for, that driving is privilege, that even work itself must be hunted down. The broad dimension of reality we experience is born of a thousand insults and hardships, without which we couldn’t understand the workings of the world.

It is good to remember that inside each person is every age they have ever been. The 3-year-old and the 8-year-old are still in there experiencing what the 10-year-old does. To regard yourself protection and sweetness is appropriate at every age. You should not make yourself work for self-love. At this time of the year, which can have a certain harshness to it, extending a soft and gentle attitude inward is both gracious and supportive of well-being.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Contractor Chip Gaines and his wife Joanna are the stars of the HGTV reality series “Fixer Upper” in which homes and lives are transformed by the talent and creativity of this team. Fittingly, Scorpio is the sign of transformation, and Gaines has natal sun, Mercury, Venus and Mars all in that part of the sky. Uranus and Pluto in Libra speaks to deep, exciting and unpredictable partnerships.