Incorporations

Benton County
Worker's Hope, Christina Ortiz, 5002 S.W. Go Green Ave., Bentonville
Gordon's Auto Detailing LLC, Zachary Gordon, 451 Curtis St., Centerton
Modicum LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Kinney Creek Development LLC, Thomas P. Seay, 130 W. Central Ave., Bentonville
GDF Management Co. LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Hogwater & Sewer Limited Co., William Cody Kennan, 14419 Sunset Drive, Rogers
Burleson Construction LLC, Josh Logan, 8237 Houdan Way, Bentonville
JR Bolings Holdings LLC, James Boling, 1 Melanie Circle, Bella Vista
D&G Home Solutions LLC, Luke Dye, 1704 S.E. 18th St., Bentonville
CHR Homes LLC, S. Cal Rose, 3333 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 510, Rogers
ASPI Corp., Cynthia Joy Thompson, 4 Delmar Lane, Bella Vista
Lake's Edge RV Park LLC, Bryce Tritt, 910 Marcus St., Bentonville
Just Build It LLC, Roberto Chamberlain, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 1022, Bentonville
The Simple Spread LLC, Seth Brooks Clark, 731 Edens Court, Centerton
A To B Plumbing LLC, Brittian Herring, 15148 Mills Terrace, Garfield
Son's Cuisine LLC, William Franklin Son, 748 Fox Spur St., Pea Ridge
CGA Solutions LLC, Misael Ramirez, 206 W. Willow St,, Rogers
Fusion Therapy Center LLC, Christina Cerasale, 1914 Florence Ave., Lowell
Myhan Anesthesia Services PLLC, Garret A. Myhan, 320 Sicily Drive, Centerton
4 Millom LLC, Christopher Scherr, 4 Millom Lane, Bella Vista
The Renovation Assistant LLC, Rona K. Wamsley, 701 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
Goyo LLC, Edwin Gregorio Bernal, 202 Winesap Lane, Bentonville
JSCT Holdings LLC, Joseph S. Stevens, 502 Oakwood St., Lowell
Frances Jason LLC, Frances Jason, 4604 Pat Lee Parkway, Rogers
Mustard Seed Acquisitions LLC, Sarah Penick, 780 Walker St., Centerton
Wasabi Holdings Inc., John Scott Bull II, 5078 W. Northgate Road, Suite 110, Rogers
507 W Central Holdings LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
Stitch & Nail LLC, Jacci Michelle Zaerr, 927 Zachary St., Centerton
P3 Hauling LLC, Jeremiah Perdue, 19831 Keck Road, Siloam Springs
Greenway Trail Properties LLC, Greg Landis, 308 S.W. 24th St., Suite 6, Bentonville
Legerstom Solutions LLC, Mindie Johnson, 1906 W. Wood St., Rogers
Bag Rat LLC, Roberto Ceballos, 12 Allison Lane, Bella Vista
BHSMTB Inc., Jeff Pierce, 27 Lyndhurst Drive, Bella Vista
Ace Dirtworks & Paving LLC, Jodie J. Kelley, 303 W. Walnut St., Rogers
Fire Moon Properties LLC, J. Christopher Harris, 5208 Village Parkway, Suite 9, Rogers
Lake And Main Developers LLC, Craig Zediker, 1054 N. Main St., Bentonville
NWA Getaways LLC, Ronald J. Kaler, 900 Covent Garden, Cave Springs
Tasha Sims Agency LLC, Tasha Michelle Sims, 722 Woodland St., Centerton
E.M.Z. LLC, Alejandra Salas, 13043 Scenic Drive, Rogers
Wheelman Inc., Allen Groesbeck, 2 Basore Lane, Bella Vista
Tomahawk Cove LLC, Bryce Larry, 5900 S. 67th St., Cave Springs
JLB&CSB LLC, Jeffrey Lynn Barringer, 1501 Shook Drive, Cave Springs
J&M Hudson LLC, James R. Hudson, 10 Hammerschmidt Drive, Rogers
Hall's Hobbies LLC, Alexis Hall, 228 N. C St., Centerton
Nya Cleaning Company Of NWA LLC, Brittany A. Macalister, 12 Tewkesbury Circle Drive, Bella Vista
D&G Home Solutions RE LLC, Luke Dye, 1704 S.E. 18th St., Bentonville
Tes Prime Autohouse LLC, Teodora Elizabeth Siguenza, 18957 Shankle Road, Gentry
ADM Support LLC, Amy McGaughy, 2703 S.E. Sixth St., Bentonville
The Sous Chef LLC, Reese P. Dollins, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Cynthia C. Switzer LLC, Cynthia C. Switzer, 4201 W. Arlington Drive, Rogers
Crossroads Spirits LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Great Team Win Holdings LLC, Drake A. Breshears, 1 Halsted Circle, Rogers
Ozark Facial Aesthetics LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Carroll County
Wild Boar Axe House LLC, Gregory Kent McGinnis, 1 Center St., Suite C, Eureka Springs
Holidaze Pop-Up Inc., Hannah Withers, 4052 E. Van Buren St., Suite D, Eureka Springs
Wilson Acevedo LLC, Heather J. Wilson, 3022 E. Van Buren St., Suite J, Eureka Springs
A&I Setup LLC, Maricela Calderon, 71 Country Court, Berryville
Madison County
Accel Electric LLC, Ronald Charles Hovey, 2313 Arkansas 45, Hindsville
Mathias Builders Inc., James I. Mathias, 847 Madison 8404, Huntsville
Washington County
Robert Burnside Trucking LLC, Rober Christopher Burnside, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Rmlong Maintenance & Towing LLC, Ryan Long, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Petroimaging LLC, Tyler Scott Seabolt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Triple B Janitorial LLC, Angela Fancher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Calabrese Properties LLC, Lori Anne Calabrese, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Francilia Limited Co., Raynald Jonathan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
H2Fcac-1 LLC, John Douglas Hall, 4084 Lexington Lane, Fayetteville
Wicked Suds Bath Co. LLC, Heather Rhiannon Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
#1Mnvikingfan76 LLC, John Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Nexos Employment Services LLC, Manuel Rodriguez, 614 Carlock Road, Springdale
GT Finance LLC, Theresa Moore, 5307 Bryant Place, Springdale
C6 Engineering LLC, Connor McWilliams, 2801 Drexelwood Drive, Springdale
The Nail C.E.O. LLC, Jenny Dep Nguyen, 625 Arroyo St., Farmington
Chick N Butts BBQ LLC, Jason Disterdick, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Dwight Son Trucking And Leasing LLC, Kendall L. Campbell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Vin-29 Filtravate LLC, Mark Wagstaff, 535 W. Research Center Blvd., Suite 135, Fayetteville
Marywood Property Group Arkansas LLC, Mary Arnett, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Ming Xin Trading LLC, Qing Hai Liang, 1300 Lexington Circle, Springdale
Gumption LLC, K.C. Tucker, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville
NWA Power Wash Kings LLC, Trent King, 1804 Kimbrough St., Springdale
Rickelver LLC, Kevin Richardson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
CRG General Construction LLC, Carolina Goodman, 1401 Dyer St., Springdale
Sudpuppies LLC, Bailie Traynom, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Huskey Farms Inc., Gary S. Huskey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Hastco Trucking LLC, Bryan Douglas Tegethoff, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Kayfive Investments LLC, Karomy Kimbel, 14541 Cincinnati Creek Road, Summers
GSD Construction LLC, Matt Kimbel, 1936 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville
Digital Payments Provider LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Iron Performance Strength & Conditioning LLC, Caleb Kimbel, 1936 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville
KMS Investments LLC, Allissa Sims, 1936 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville
Wild Life Smoke Shop LLC, Fath Y. Naser, 1612 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville
406 Crypto Ventures LLC, David Hyde, 536 Bella Vita St., Springdale
Mid-South Construction Services LLC, Jeremy White, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Xoxo, Velvet Disco LLC, Reagan T. Brazil, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Southern Pines Landscaping And Excavation LLC, Patrick James Farrow, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Homishak Properties LLC, Sheri Renee Homishak, 267 Tartaglia Ave., Springdale
Rocketville LLC, Keith Farlow, 917 E. Oaks Manor Drive, Fayetteville
Round Table Properties & Investments LLC, Maurice Lafears, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Strtactivewear LLC, Lena Athayasai, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
TV Upgrade LLC, Julia Greenberg-Aguilar, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Mike For Fayetteville, Mike Wiederkehr, 365 N. Olive Ave., Fayetteville
Skip Property LLC, Brian Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Easy Peezy Logistics LLC, Aaron Tyler Monreal, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Aqua Air Solutions LLC, Timothy Alford, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Hippie Hollow Refill LLC, Hayley Love, 72 W. Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville
Sackies Inc., John J. Tartaglia, 2211 Hawks Landing, Fayetteville
Amanda Scoggin LAC PLLC, Amanda Scoggin, 5156 W. New Bridge Road, Fayetteville
Crossroads Telemedicine PLLC, Thomas De Miranda, 2949 N. Point Circle, Suite 2, Fayetteville
Farley Consulting LLC, Chanel Farley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Acretrader 189 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville
Art Treasures By The Sea LLC, Andrea Dallane Moreno, 2710 Point West St., Fayetteville
K&N Property Investments LLC, Kathleen Nelson, 102 Franjo Lane, Springdale
Jennifer Loraine Custom Candles LLC, Jennifer Short, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Our Baby 2 LLC, Lorett Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Bald Eagle Barber Lounge LLC, Brittney Reynolds, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Konnecting Kindly LLC, Meshia Clark, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Melton Engineering Inc., Bryan Todd Melton, 23224 Medina Drive, Springdale
Munoz Investments LLC, Carlos G. Munoz, 1102 W. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Joeinc LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
RK Broadway LLC, Jaynil Patel, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Static Electric & Construction LLC, Christian I. Flores, 3327 Grainger Circle, Springdale
Make It Happy LLC, Mark Wagstaff, 3001 E. Summershade Drive, Fayetteville
Outsmart Tech LLC, Yasas Athipola, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Wild Child Kidz Boutique LLC, Kristen Mason, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Sellfor7 LLC, James Tropp, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Envision Sky Enterprises LLC, Chelsea Sutton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Braich Enterprises LLC, Sukha S. Braich, 478 Brinley St., Springdale
Tailor Family Development Five LLC, David Bordovsky, 416 Oak Manor Drive, Springdale
Dleach Property Solutions LLC, David S. Leach, 1135 N. West End St., Springdale
Ch&K Services LLC, Leslie Michael Vancuren, 100 E. Adobe St., Fayetteville
Marisol & Andres Remodeling LLC, Marisol Caraballo, 423 N. West End, Springdale
Bottle Of Tears LLC, Lindsey Wheeler, 2026 N. Libby Lane, Fayetteville
Ozbun Speech LLC, Morgan Johnson, 201 N. East Ave., Suite 100, Fayetteville
The Ozark Olive LLC, Candace Woesch, 408 Snow Cap Road, Suite C, Springdale
Junkbuzz Junk Removal LLC, Bryce Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Yung Bay LLC, Thomas Bess, 4433 W. Wedge Drive, Fayetteville
Anthony McCarthy LLC, Anthony McCarthy, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Vmsmith Holdings LLC, Victoria M'lynn Smith, 19918 Davis Ford Road, Springdale
Global Hand In Hand Consulting LLC, Kathleen Andrews, 894 Raspberry St., Elkins
Simplyy Enchanted LLC, Lacey Abagail Withers, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Homishak Aba Consulting Services LLC, Sheri Renee Homishak, 267 Tartaglia Ave., Springdale
Grace's 8 LLC, Katie Rudd, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Coco Plus Clay LLC, Leigha Nicole Jeffers, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
McProperties Exchange LLC, John Neihouse, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Kim's Cookbooks, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
E&T Logistics LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Jessica Elmore Design LLC, Jessica Elmore, 3184 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville
Spotted Dog Acquisitions LLC, Whitney Elkinshutten, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
T&C Residential / Commercial Cleaning LLC, Tiffany Marie Baker, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Fisco Holdings LLC, Karen Fischer, 2140 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville
Northrock Construction Management LLC, Justin Salter, 620 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite D, Springdale
Gilded Bee Publishing LLC, Bieunkah Anwojue, 4001 Ridgeton St., Springdale
DGA Transport LLC, Diego S. Espinoza, 2308 N. Fox Trail, Fayetteville
Blue Barrel Disposal LLC, Sarah L. Bailey, 13722 Kettle Springs Road, Prairie Grove
It4U LLC, Joshua Smithwick, 780 E. Bryan Lane, Fayetteville.