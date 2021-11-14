Sections
Incorporations

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Benton County

Worker's Hope, Christina Ortiz, 5002 S.W. Go Green Ave., Bentonville

Gordon's Auto Detailing LLC, Zachary Gordon, 451 Curtis St., Centerton

Modicum LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Kinney Creek Development LLC, Thomas P. Seay, 130 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

GDF Management Co. LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Hogwater & Sewer Limited Co., William Cody Kennan, 14419 Sunset Drive, Rogers

Burleson Construction LLC, Josh Logan, 8237 Houdan Way, Bentonville

JR Bolings Holdings LLC, James Boling, 1 Melanie Circle, Bella Vista

D&G Home Solutions LLC, Luke Dye, 1704 S.E. 18th St., Bentonville

CHR Homes LLC, S. Cal Rose, 3333 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 510, Rogers

ASPI Corp., Cynthia Joy Thompson, 4 Delmar Lane, Bella Vista

Lake's Edge RV Park LLC, Bryce Tritt, 910 Marcus St., Bentonville

Just Build It LLC, Roberto Chamberlain, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 1022, Bentonville

The Simple Spread LLC, Seth Brooks Clark, 731 Edens Court, Centerton

A To B Plumbing LLC, Brittian Herring, 15148 Mills Terrace, Garfield

Son's Cuisine LLC, William Franklin Son, 748 Fox Spur St., Pea Ridge

CGA Solutions LLC, Misael Ramirez, 206 W. Willow St,, Rogers

Fusion Therapy Center LLC, Christina Cerasale, 1914 Florence Ave., Lowell

Myhan Anesthesia Services PLLC, Garret A. Myhan, 320 Sicily Drive, Centerton

4 Millom LLC, Christopher Scherr, 4 Millom Lane, Bella Vista

The Renovation Assistant LLC, Rona K. Wamsley, 701 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Goyo LLC, Edwin Gregorio Bernal, 202 Winesap Lane, Bentonville

JSCT Holdings LLC, Joseph S. Stevens, 502 Oakwood St., Lowell

Frances Jason LLC, Frances Jason, 4604 Pat Lee Parkway, Rogers

Mustard Seed Acquisitions LLC, Sarah Penick, 780 Walker St., Centerton

Wasabi Holdings Inc., John Scott Bull II, 5078 W. Northgate Road, Suite 110, Rogers

507 W Central Holdings LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

Stitch & Nail LLC, Jacci Michelle Zaerr, 927 Zachary St., Centerton

P3 Hauling LLC, Jeremiah Perdue, 19831 Keck Road, Siloam Springs

Greenway Trail Properties LLC, Greg Landis, 308 S.W. 24th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Legerstom Solutions LLC, Mindie Johnson, 1906 W. Wood St., Rogers

Bag Rat LLC, Roberto Ceballos, 12 Allison Lane, Bella Vista

BHSMTB Inc., Jeff Pierce, 27 Lyndhurst Drive, Bella Vista

Ace Dirtworks & Paving LLC, Jodie J. Kelley, 303 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Fire Moon Properties LLC, J. Christopher Harris, 5208 Village Parkway, Suite 9, Rogers

Lake And Main Developers LLC, Craig Zediker, 1054 N. Main St., Bentonville

NWA Getaways LLC, Ronald J. Kaler, 900 Covent Garden, Cave Springs

Tasha Sims Agency LLC, Tasha Michelle Sims, 722 Woodland St., Centerton

E.M.Z. LLC, Alejandra Salas, 13043 Scenic Drive, Rogers

Wheelman Inc., Allen Groesbeck, 2 Basore Lane, Bella Vista

Tomahawk Cove LLC, Bryce Larry, 5900 S. 67th St., Cave Springs

JLB&CSB LLC, Jeffrey Lynn Barringer, 1501 Shook Drive, Cave Springs

J&M Hudson LLC, James R. Hudson, 10 Hammerschmidt Drive, Rogers

Hall's Hobbies LLC, Alexis Hall, 228 N. C St., Centerton

Nya Cleaning Company Of NWA LLC, Brittany A. Macalister, 12 Tewkesbury Circle Drive, Bella Vista

D&G Home Solutions RE LLC, Luke Dye, 1704 S.E. 18th St., Bentonville

Tes Prime Autohouse LLC, Teodora Elizabeth Siguenza, 18957 Shankle Road, Gentry

ADM Support LLC, Amy McGaughy, 2703 S.E. Sixth St., Bentonville

The Sous Chef LLC, Reese P. Dollins, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Cynthia C. Switzer LLC, Cynthia C. Switzer, 4201 W. Arlington Drive, Rogers

Crossroads Spirits LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Great Team Win Holdings LLC, Drake A. Breshears, 1 Halsted Circle, Rogers

Ozark Facial Aesthetics LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Carroll County

Wild Boar Axe House LLC, Gregory Kent McGinnis, 1 Center St., Suite C, Eureka Springs

Holidaze Pop-Up Inc., Hannah Withers, 4052 E. Van Buren St., Suite D, Eureka Springs

Wilson Acevedo LLC, Heather J. Wilson, 3022 E. Van Buren St., Suite J, Eureka Springs

A&I Setup LLC, Maricela Calderon, 71 Country Court, Berryville

Madison County

Accel Electric LLC, Ronald Charles Hovey, 2313 Arkansas 45, Hindsville

Mathias Builders Inc., James I. Mathias, 847 Madison 8404, Huntsville

Washington County

Robert Burnside Trucking LLC, Rober Christopher Burnside, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Rmlong Maintenance & Towing LLC, Ryan Long, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Petroimaging LLC, Tyler Scott Seabolt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Triple B Janitorial LLC, Angela Fancher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Calabrese Properties LLC, Lori Anne Calabrese, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Francilia Limited Co., Raynald Jonathan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

H2Fcac-1 LLC, John Douglas Hall, 4084 Lexington Lane, Fayetteville

Wicked Suds Bath Co. LLC, Heather Rhiannon Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

#1Mnvikingfan76 LLC, John Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Nexos Employment Services LLC, Manuel Rodriguez, 614 Carlock Road, Springdale

GT Finance LLC, Theresa Moore, 5307 Bryant Place, Springdale

C6 Engineering LLC, Connor McWilliams, 2801 Drexelwood Drive, Springdale

The Nail C.E.O. LLC, Jenny Dep Nguyen, 625 Arroyo St., Farmington

Chick N Butts BBQ LLC, Jason Disterdick, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Dwight Son Trucking And Leasing LLC, Kendall L. Campbell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Vin-29 Filtravate LLC, Mark Wagstaff, 535 W. Research Center Blvd., Suite 135, Fayetteville

Marywood Property Group Arkansas LLC, Mary Arnett, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Ming Xin Trading LLC, Qing Hai Liang, 1300 Lexington Circle, Springdale

Gumption LLC, K.C. Tucker, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville

NWA Power Wash Kings LLC, Trent King, 1804 Kimbrough St., Springdale

Rickelver LLC, Kevin Richardson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

CRG General Construction LLC, Carolina Goodman, 1401 Dyer St., Springdale

Sudpuppies LLC, Bailie Traynom, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Huskey Farms Inc., Gary S. Huskey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Hastco Trucking LLC, Bryan Douglas Tegethoff, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Kayfive Investments LLC, Karomy Kimbel, 14541 Cincinnati Creek Road, Summers

GSD Construction LLC, Matt Kimbel, 1936 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Digital Payments Provider LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Iron Performance Strength & Conditioning LLC, Caleb Kimbel, 1936 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

KMS Investments LLC, Allissa Sims, 1936 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Wild Life Smoke Shop LLC, Fath Y. Naser, 1612 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

406 Crypto Ventures LLC, David Hyde, 536 Bella Vita St., Springdale

Mid-South Construction Services LLC, Jeremy White, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Xoxo, Velvet Disco LLC, Reagan T. Brazil, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Southern Pines Landscaping And Excavation LLC, Patrick James Farrow, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Homishak Properties LLC, Sheri Renee Homishak, 267 Tartaglia Ave., Springdale

Rocketville LLC, Keith Farlow, 917 E. Oaks Manor Drive, Fayetteville

Round Table Properties & Investments LLC, Maurice Lafears, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Strtactivewear LLC, Lena Athayasai, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

TV Upgrade LLC, Julia Greenberg-Aguilar, 4250 Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Mike For Fayetteville, Mike Wiederkehr, 365 N. Olive Ave., Fayetteville

Skip Property LLC, Brian Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Easy Peezy Logistics LLC, Aaron Tyler Monreal, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Aqua Air Solutions LLC, Timothy Alford, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Hippie Hollow Refill LLC, Hayley Love, 72 W. Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville

Sackies Inc., John J. Tartaglia, 2211 Hawks Landing, Fayetteville

Amanda Scoggin LAC PLLC, Amanda Scoggin, 5156 W. New Bridge Road, Fayetteville

Crossroads Telemedicine PLLC, Thomas De Miranda, 2949 N. Point Circle, Suite 2, Fayetteville

Farley Consulting LLC, Chanel Farley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Acretrader 189 LLC, Elise Alexander, 112 W. Center St., Suite 600, Fayetteville

Art Treasures By The Sea LLC, Andrea Dallane Moreno, 2710 Point West St., Fayetteville

K&N Property Investments LLC, Kathleen Nelson, 102 Franjo Lane, Springdale

Jennifer Loraine Custom Candles LLC, Jennifer Short, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Our Baby 2 LLC, Lorett Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Bald Eagle Barber Lounge LLC, Brittney Reynolds, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Konnecting Kindly LLC, Meshia Clark, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Melton Engineering Inc., Bryan Todd Melton, 23224 Medina Drive, Springdale

Munoz Investments LLC, Carlos G. Munoz, 1102 W. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Joeinc LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

RK Broadway LLC, Jaynil Patel, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Static Electric & Construction LLC, Christian I. Flores, 3327 Grainger Circle, Springdale

Make It Happy LLC, Mark Wagstaff, 3001 E. Summershade Drive, Fayetteville

Outsmart Tech LLC, Yasas Athipola, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Wild Child Kidz Boutique LLC, Kristen Mason, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Sellfor7 LLC, James Tropp, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Envision Sky Enterprises LLC, Chelsea Sutton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Braich Enterprises LLC, Sukha S. Braich, 478 Brinley St., Springdale

Tailor Family Development Five LLC, David Bordovsky, 416 Oak Manor Drive, Springdale

Dleach Property Solutions LLC, David S. Leach, 1135 N. West End St., Springdale

Ch&K Services LLC, Leslie Michael Vancuren, 100 E. Adobe St., Fayetteville

Marisol & Andres Remodeling LLC, Marisol Caraballo, 423 N. West End, Springdale

Bottle Of Tears LLC, Lindsey Wheeler, 2026 N. Libby Lane, Fayetteville

Ozbun Speech LLC, Morgan Johnson, 201 N. East Ave., Suite 100, Fayetteville

The Ozark Olive LLC, Candace Woesch, 408 Snow Cap Road, Suite C, Springdale

Junkbuzz Junk Removal LLC, Bryce Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Yung Bay LLC, Thomas Bess, 4433 W. Wedge Drive, Fayetteville

Anthony McCarthy LLC, Anthony McCarthy, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Vmsmith Holdings LLC, Victoria M'lynn Smith, 19918 Davis Ford Road, Springdale

Global Hand In Hand Consulting LLC, Kathleen Andrews, 894 Raspberry St., Elkins

Simplyy Enchanted LLC, Lacey Abagail Withers, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Homishak Aba Consulting Services LLC, Sheri Renee Homishak, 267 Tartaglia Ave., Springdale

Grace's 8 LLC, Katie Rudd, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Coco Plus Clay LLC, Leigha Nicole Jeffers, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

McProperties Exchange LLC, John Neihouse, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Kim's Cookbooks, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

E&T Logistics LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Jessica Elmore Design LLC, Jessica Elmore, 3184 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville

Spotted Dog Acquisitions LLC, Whitney Elkinshutten, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

T&C Residential / Commercial Cleaning LLC, Tiffany Marie Baker, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Fisco Holdings LLC, Karen Fischer, 2140 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Northrock Construction Management LLC, Justin Salter, 620 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite D, Springdale

Gilded Bee Publishing LLC, Bieunkah Anwojue, 4001 Ridgeton St., Springdale

DGA Transport LLC, Diego S. Espinoza, 2308 N. Fox Trail, Fayetteville

Blue Barrel Disposal LLC, Sarah L. Bailey, 13722 Kettle Springs Road, Prairie Grove

It4U LLC, Joshua Smithwick, 780 E. Bryan Lane, Fayetteville.

