Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 11-14-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

WEENIE WAGON CONCESSIONS, 1816 S. Laurel St. Date of inspection Nov. 2. It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

POPS PLACE - PAT COLEMAN, mobile, 10217 Pepperidge Road. Date of inspection Nov. 1. No one has CFM (certified food protection manager.)

SALVATION ARMY, 501 E. 12th Ave. Date of inspection Nov. 1. Observation: There are some missing floor tiles that need to be replaced or repaired. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Observation: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

CAMELOT FOOD MART INC., 4012 Old Warren Road. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 27. No Certified Food Manager. Left owner with website to obtain CFM. CFM Form letter to be sent by email.

DOLLAR GENERAL STORE, 8920 Highway 79 S. Date of inspection Oct. 26. Observed paper items stored on floor. Single service shall be at least 6 inches above the floor must be stored to prevent contamination. Single service are was removed during time of inspection.

WATSON CHAPEL HIGH SCHOOL, 4000 Camden Road. Date of inspection Oct. 26. Observed can foods stored on the floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Fan in kitchen area needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, and other debris.

DOLLARWAY HIGH SCHOOL, 2601 Fluker St. Date of inspection Oct. 25. Observed wiping cloths laying in kitchen area. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

FOOD SMART, 3101 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 26. No paper towels observed at hand washing sinks in meat and produce departments. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Observed boxed food items that say "Keep Frozen" on the box being refrigerated. Stored frozen foods shall be maintained frozen. Ceiling in dairy walk in cooler is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Women's restroom ceiling is damaged. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Observed damaged and missing ceiling tiles throughout store. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.