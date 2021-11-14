Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 11-14-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Myles Andrew Jolly, 22, and Amber Danielle Crossett, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 10.

Justin Dwayne Farmer, 41, and Kimberly Kay Gooch, 53, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 8.

Gage Johnson, 60, and Gwendolyn Shelton, 55, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 8.

Keith Lamon Robinson, 49, and Camesha S. Williams, 44, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 10.

Pritpal Singh, 35, and Sandeep Kaur, 29, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Nov. 10.

Divorces

The list of divorces wasn't available at press time.