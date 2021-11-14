Education notebook

LITTLE ROCK -- The Little Rock School Board could decide as soon as this week whether to make the district's Ignite Digital Academy -- a virtual education program created in response to the covid-19 pandemic -- a more permanent part of the district.

Ignite teachers are currently housed at Henderson Middle School and the West School of Innovation. They provide online instruction to students in kindergarten through 12th grades who are technically enrolled at either Terry Elementary or Dunbar Middle schools or at their home high schools. Student achievement data and other information is incorporated into the school in which they are enrolled -- not Ignite.

Currently, the Ignite students have the right to return to slots reserved for them at their traditional schools within the district.

Superintendent Mike Poore said last week that 1,100 students sought enrollment in the digital academies for elementary and secondary school students this year, many of whom had families with concerns about the spread of the covid-19 virus.

Poore and his staff have proposed applying to the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education for a local education agency, or LEA number, for Ignite, starting with the coming 2022-23 school year