Local notes: Heart Association staff changes

Heart Association

The Northwest Arkansas office of the American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives for all, announced today that longtime staff member Deven Daehn has moved into the role of executive director.

Daehn has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit work and is driven by her passion around community health. She joined the AHA-NWA in 2014 as the community health director and was promoted to senior community impact director for Arkansas. She most recently served as community CPR manager for the AHA's SouthWest region, an area that covers six states.

In her most recent role, Daehn helped organizations create comprehensive cardiac emergency plans (CERPs) in addition to their CPR/AED trainings.

Prior to working for the AHA, Daehn was the executive director of the Madison County Health Coalition, where she led a team to reduce 30-day alcohol use by 15%, reduce 30-day cigarette use by 9% and raised more than $2.6 million for the organization.

"I love working for an organization that has both local and world-wide health impact," said Daehn.

"Our mission drives every dollar that we raise. Funds raised by our campaigns go toward ensuring all people have access to healthy nutritious foods, building healthy habits among our youth and creating easier and equal access to affordable, quality health care."

Daehn replaces Serena Munns, who was promoted to vice president of development for field operations/development.

The AHA-NWA also has two new board members: Cory Bender, merchandising vice president over household chemicals at Walmart, and Bill Creighton, vice president of poultry retail sales for Tyson Foods.

Information: heart.org or strokeassociation.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced classes for the upcoming week:

• Nov. 16: Full Circle Sustainability: Local and Global Initiatives, $19 members, $34 nonmembers. Tour City of Fayetteville's trash, recycling and compost facilities.

• Nov. 16, 23 and Dec. 1: Right Brain Photography, via Zoom, $45 members, $60 nonmembers.

• Nov. 17: Evolution of Healthcare Services in the U.S. Over the Last Century, $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Nov. 18: "Grandma, Send Bail Money but Don't Tell My Parents," $19 members, $34 nonmembers. Don't be a victim to scams making the rounds.

• Nov. 19: Innovating for Social Change, via Zoom, $19 members, $34 nonmembers. Learn about social innovation and entrepreneurship and an invitation to join NWA efforts; Dog Mind, $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or email olli@uark.edu.



