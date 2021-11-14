Sections
Loss in playoffs ends Dollarway's season

by I.C. Murrell Pine Bluff Commercial | Today at 4:22 a.m.

Dollarway's football season ended Friday with a 47-12 loss at Glen Rose in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

Dollarway finished 5-5 after winning four of its last five regular season games to qualify for the playoffs. Glen Rose (8-2) will play Camden Harmony Grove in the second round.

Statistics were not available.

"It was a very difficult environment, and I'm very proud of our young men," Dollarway Coach Martese Henry said. "Although the score didn't dictate the game, we will always be the Mighty Cardinals!"

