Loss in playoffs ends Dollarway's season

Dollarway's football season ended Friday with a 47-12 loss at Glen Rose in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

Dollarway finished 5-5 after winning four of its last five regular season games to qualify for the playoffs. Glen Rose (8-2) will play Camden Harmony Grove in the second round.

Statistics were not available.

"It was a very difficult environment, and I'm very proud of our young men," Dollarway Coach Martese Henry said. "Although the score didn't dictate the game, we will always be the Mighty Cardinals!"