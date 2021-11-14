LR police find guns,

pot, charge 2 men

Little Rock police arrested two men who fled the scene of an accident in a stolen vehicle Friday afternoon, according to arrest reports.

Police said Malik Bethley, 22, of Little Rock was the driver of a stolen vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. When officers arrested Bethley and passenger Zhraequon Johnson, 23, of Little Rock, they reported finding marijuana and firearms.

The report does not specify how many firearms were found and if any were stolen, but each man is charged with three felony counts of illegal possession of a firearm, two counts of theft by receiving and two felony drug charges, according to reports. Bethley faces additional felony charges tied to the hit-and-run, and fleeing, the reports show.

Man faces charges

on stolen gun, pills

A Little Rock man is facing multiple felony charges after Little Rock police found drugs and a stolen gun in his car after they approached him for loitering Friday, according to an arrest report.

Officers encountered Darius Porch, 25, in a parked car outside the Little Rock Inn at 7501 Interstate 30 about 1 a.m., the report said.

Porch said he did not have a room at the hotel but his cousin did, and he refused to give his identification when police asked for it, the report states.

Officers then attempted to arrest Porch on a loitering charge, but he resisted, and police wrestled him to the ground and handcuffed him, according to the report.

Marijuana was in plain view in Porch's car, and a search turned up multicolored crescent-shaped pills, a white crystal-like substance and a gun that had been reported stolen, the report said..