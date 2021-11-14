Members of 2024 class showing early promise

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman received his first commitment in the 2024 football class when Hot Springs Lakeside sophomore running back Braylen Russell pledged to the Hogs before the Mississippi State game last weekend.

It's early, but the in-state sophomore class may have a chance to rival the 2022 in-state class in the amount of high Division I talent.

The Hogs have 20 commitments in the 2022 class with 10 coming from inside the state, including linebacker Mani Powell, who moved to Fayetteville from Ohio prior to the season.

Russell, 6-2, 225 pounds, received an offer from Arkansas in June after attending camp and recording a 4.52-second time in the 40-yard dash.

He has 129 carries for 742 yards and 10 touchdowns in 9 games this season. Russell also has 20 catches for 358 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Malvern offensive lineman Vinny Winters, 6-4, 309, also has an offer from Arkansas along with Arkansas State and Memphis.

He was the first in-state 2024 prospect to receive an offer from Pittman on Feb. 1. He showed he was worthy of the offer while displaying his talents at a UA camp in June.

There are other 2024 prospects worthy of getting high-level Division I looks.

It's only a matter of time until Bryant defensive lineman TJ Lindsey starts receiving major college offers.

Lindsey, 6-5, 250, moves very well and has impressive speed for his size. Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains visited the school before the Arkansas-Arkansas Pine-Bluff game.

Bryant Coach Buck James, who's in his 22nd year as a head coach, has said Lindsey could be the best he's ever coached.

Lonoke offensive lineman Chauncey Johnson, 6-5, 305, looks the part of a D-1 prospect. Continued development should garner the attention of colleges.

Bentonville West offensive lineman Lane Jeffcoat, 6-8 3/8, 316, has graded out the highest of the Wolverines' offensive linemen this season at 84%.

He attended camps at Arkansas and Florida State over the summer. Jeffcoat's development the next couple of years will determine his offer list.

Valley View linebacker Brian Huff, 6-3, 210, has turned heads this season with his speed, suddenness and physicality.

He had 66 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 2 interceptions, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles going into Friday's game against Magnolia. He's received interest from Arkansas State while also being on Arkansas' radar.

Huff has a chance to be the next highly recruited linebacker from the state.

The state has three very promising quarterbacks in the class. Little Rock Christian's Walker White, 6-4, 215, has offers from Virginia, Tulsa and Central Arkansas while drawing interest from Arkansas, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others.

His arm strength, speed and athleticism make him a legit dual-threat prospect.

White is the younger brother of Arkansas redshirt sophomore receiver John David White and sophomore infielder/outfielder Zac White.

Lonoke's Bradon Allen, 6-2, 195, is definitely a signal-caller to keep an eye on.

Another dual-threat prospect, Allen is capable of throwing the ball 65 yards and has the legs to escape the pocket and go the distance.

He had completed 103 of 156 passes for 1,434 yards and 18 touchdowns going into Friday's home playoff game against Ashdown. He has also rushed 139 times for 795 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

Pulaski Academy quarterback Kel Busby, 6-2, 185, is a right-handed pitcher with an offer from Arkansas baseball and is capable of throwing in the high 80s, so arm strength isn't an issue.

He attended a Razorback camp in June 20 and recorded 4.75 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He's the backup to Bruins senior starting quarterback Charlie Fiser but is expected to take over next year.

Busby completed 41 of 60 passes for 538 yards and 5 touchdowns in spot duty. His uncle, Bo Busby, was an All-Southwest Conference safety for the Hogs in 1975.

