OPINION | MASTERSON ONLINE: Memorable advice





Attorney Kelsey Bardwell of Harrison took to Facebook the other day to ask her many friends for suggestions about the important things she could tell a class of teenagers about managing life. Responses were varied, many rooted in truth and wisdom, which many adults also can appreciate.

"Be sure to keep a checkbook register and learn to balance your account."

"Always value others' opinions."

"Find a vocation you love and you'll always love going to work."

"What you will become as adults is being decided now rather than 15 years distant."

"Listen intently to advice from those who have been and succeeded where you are headed."

"Stay away from Facebook and the other social media sites that reek of political agendas, untruths and self-absorption."

"You can be--and will become--who you intentionally choose to be. Do not waste your valuable opportunities that may come only once."

"Always treat others (even if they are not friends) the same way you want to be treated."

"Don't take your parents or grandparents for granted. One day soon you're likely to become both."

"Make good decisions and choose to have fun while you're at it."

"Learn to seek God first in everything you encounter."

"Invest 50 percent of all you earn and receive."

"Responsibilities represent much of adulthood. Always recognize and meet your own."

"It's perfectly okay to start at bottom and rise to the top in discovering the life you seek."

"Let your conscience be your compass in all your important decisions."

"Extend patience and grace more often than not."

"Revere your elders, for they know so much more of value than you give them credit for."

"Never fear to take suitable risks in everything you endeavor to achieve in life."

"Be kind throughout your life above all."

"Everything you do over your lifetime comes from a choice that can build or destroy you. Make wise ones."

"Always be respectful of others, for you have no concept of all they have been through."

"Value every hour of every day."

"There's far more to a fulfilled life than making money. Strive to create a life worth living and follow your sense of purpose."

"If you're living in that rambling dream house on the hill with the wrong person for you, odds are you won't enjoy going to that big home each evening."

"If you were raised in a family beset by generational poverty and/or addiction, commit to becoming the one who breaks the cycle."

"Never settle for a 'you'll do,' especially when it comes to a lifelong committed relationship."

"Nothing much worthwhile or beneficial happens after 10 p.m. except for a good night's rest."

"Accept personal responsibility for all you say and do. Your words and actions will have consequences."

"Stay true to yourself and your beliefs. Make your decisions accordingly."

"Be nice and help others. You only can keep what you're willing to freely give away."

"Always assume whoever is on the other end on that social media come-on aimed at you is a 50-year-old man with a devious agenda."

"Choose friends wisely. They can set the tone for who you are and frequently how your life turns out."

"Always pause for a deep breath and consider potential ramifications before making spur-of-the-moment decisions."

There's certainly plenty of wisdom in this mountain of assorted advice. Feel free to add your own if the mood strikes and pass along to your children and grandkids. Such information can provide reassurance there will always will be elements of deeper understanding when one stumbles (as we all repeatedly will) as our moments in this challenging world steadily tick away.

Classic comments

I figured readers would get the same kick I did over the following comments attributed to prominent sports figures on Internet sports forum The Boneyard.

Former Razorback football coach Lou Holtz: "I have a lifetime contract. That means I can't be fired during the third quarter if we're ahead and moving the ball."

Don Meredith, Dallas Cowboys quarterback: "Coach Tom Landry is such a perfectionist that if he was married to Raquel Welch, he would expect her to cook."

Doug Sanders, professional golfer: "I'm working as hard as I can to get my life and my cash to run out at the same time. If I can just die after lunch Tuesday, everything will be perfect."

Mickey Lolich, Detroit Tigers pitcher: "All the fat guys watch me and say to their wives, 'See, there's a fat guy doing okay. Bring me another beer.'"

Tommy Lasorda, L.A. Dodgers manager: "I found out that it's not good to talk about my troubles. Eighty percent of the people who hear them don't care and the other 20 percent are glad I'm having them."

E.J. Holub, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker regarding his 12 knee operations: "My knees look like they lost a knife fight with a midget."

Knute Rockne, when asked why Notre Dame had lost a game: "I won't know until my barber tells me on Monday."

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University.




