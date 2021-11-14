• Taylor Swift fanatics were seeing red Friday in the standby line for "Saturday Night Live" tickets, witnesses told the Daily News. The chaos was sparked by a tweet at 10:05 a.m. from SNL's account directing hopeful attendees to The Shop at NBC Studios for tickets to Saturday's show, which featured the 31-year-old Swift as the musical guest, witnesses said. Swift fans rushed to the Sixth Avenue entrance of the store, only to find it was locked. Staffers then let some fans in through another entrance. Chaos arose as fans swarmed every entrance they could find. "There were like hundreds of people pushed in to get into that entrance and they didn't even let anyone into the location they told us to go to," one young fan, who'd hoped to celebrate her 21st birthday at "SNL," told The News. Hundreds of people also swarmed Rockefeller Center, trying to get inside, video posted to Twitter shows. One Swift fan was left with a broken arm, according to tweets from the scene. The New York Fire Department confirmed that one injured person was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital just before 11:40 a.m. The extent of the person's injuries were not available. The young fan's mother couldn't believe the mayhem. "It was a melee," the mother said. "It's outrageous that they allowed that to happen. Numerous Twitter users said they were nursing injuries after the frenzy, and some called the situation "entirely irresponsible. Swift is promoting a rerelease of her 2012 album, "Red." On Friday, she dropped the 13-minute "All Too Well: The Short Film," after Swift debuted "Red (Taylor's Version)." "Saturday Night Live" did not immediately return a call requesting comment.

• Comic Andy Dick has been arrested again, this time on a felony domestic violence charge in the Los Angeles area. The arrest was confirmed Thursday by Los Angeles Police Department officer Rosario Cervantes, a spokeswoman for the department. Arrest records indicate that Dick, 55, was arrested by Los Angeles police Monday, booked and then released six hours later from Men's Central Jail on $50,000 bail. Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Thursday that Dick was accused of hitting his boyfriend on the head with a liquor bottle, leaving a deep cut. The comedian has been arrested myriad times in the past on allegations that include drug possession and groping. In late June, Dick's arrest on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon -- a metal chair -- on a man identified by Page Six as ex-lover Lucas Crawford, led to a breakup between Dick and then-fiancee Elisa Jordana. At the time, Dick told Page Six that Crawford first "body-slammed" his leg in that brawl. Dick said he threw the chair after his leg was broken. Dick has a March 7 court date set on the latest charge.