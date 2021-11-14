FOOTBALL

Rams lose Woods for season

On the same day the Los Angeles Rams added a playmaking receiver, they lost a cornerstone of their NFL-best passing offense. Receiver Robert Woods is out for the season after tearing a knee ligament in practice, Coach Sean McVay confirmed Saturday. McVay said Woods' noncontact injury occurred when he "put his foot in the ground kind of weird" Friday. Woods felt well enough to finish practice, but a scan revealed a torn ACL -- the first significant injury of Woods' nine-year NFL career. Earlier Friday, Odell Beckham Jr. reported to the Rams' training complex and signed his contract after Los Angeles landed him as a free agent.

Rodgers cleared to play

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been activated from the reserve/covid-19 list, clearing the way for the reigning MVP to make his return today against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers tested positive for covid-19 last week, preventing him from joining his teammates for a 13-7 loss at Kansas City that snapped the Packers' seven-game winning streak. The Packers activated Rodgers and cornerback Isaac Yiadom on Saturday. They also released linebacker La'Darius Hamilton.

Huff, HOF linebacker, dies

Sam Huff, the hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker who helped the New York Giants reach six NFL title games from the mid-1950s to the early 1960s and later became a popular player and announcer in Washington, died Saturday. He was 87. Huff family lawyer Deborah Matthews told The Associated Press that Huff died Saturday of natural causes in Winchester, Va. Huff always will be remembered as the furious middle linebacker in a 4-3 scheme developed for him by fellow Hall of Famer Tom Landry, his defensive coordinator with New York and later the architect of the Dallas Cowboys' rise to power. Raised in West Virginia in coal mining country, Huff became a two-time All-Pro in a career that spanned 1956-69. His major regret was winning only one of the title games in which he played, the championship in his rookie season when the Giants crushed the Chicago Bears 47-7 at Yankee Stadium.

Cowboys' WR set for return

The Dallas Cowboys have activated receiver Michael Gallup and defensive tackle Trysten Hill after lengthy absences, and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu is set for his NFL debut against Atlanta today. Gallup came off injured reserve Saturday after missing seven games with a calf strain. Hill has been on the physically unable to perform list all season while recovering from surgery for a torn knee ligament last year.

Falcons' LB back from IR

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. has been activated to the Atlanta Falcons active roster from injured reserve and is expected to play in today's game at Dallas. Fowler's return caps a busy week of moves for Atlanta at outside linebacker. The team placed Steven Means on injured reserve on Saturday with a knee injury. On Tuesday, Atlanta released outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, who has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad.

GOLF

Korda, Thompson share lead

Nelly Korda started with two birdies and finished the same way Saturday, making up plenty of ground along the way for a 7-under 63 that gave her a share of the lead with Lexi Thompson in the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair, Fla. Low scores ruled the day again at Pelican Golf Club, with 10 rounds at 65 or better. Thompson did her part with a 65 that allowed her to join Korda at 16-under 194, with no shortage of contenders right behind them heading into the final round. Eight players were separated by four shots, a list that included defending champion Sei Young Kim (65) and long-shot Christina Kim (65), who earned a late sponsor exemption that all but ensured she would keep a full LPGA Tour card for next year. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi is tied for ninth place after a 68 on Saturday, leaving her at 10-under for the tournament. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) also shot a 68 on Saturday and is at 9-under overall.

Scheffler on top in Houston

A key figure in the U.S. victory at the Ryder Cup, now Scottie Scheffler goes after a trophy of his own in the Houston Open. Scheffler pitched in from 55 feet for birdie on the 14th hole, holed a 10-foot birdie on the next hole and avoided mistakes down the closing stretch Saturday at Memorial Park for a 1-under 69 and a one-shot lead going into the final round. Scheffler, in his third year on the PGA Tour, has a 54-hole lead for the first time. He was tied for the lead going into the final round at The American Express in 2020 and finished third. Kevin Tway had the lead until he chipped in the water and had to scramble for bogey on the par-4 17th, and then missed a 10-foot par putt on the closing hole. He shot 73 and was among five player who were one shot behind. Scheffler was at 7-under 203.

Furyk fires 65 at Phoenix

Jim Furyk shot a 6-under 65 on Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, putting him in position to win the PGA Tour Champions season points title. Furyk started the round three behind leader Kirk Triplett and quickly made up ground with an eagle on the par-5 first hole at Phoenix Country Club. Fans at the par-3 15th serenaded the former University of Arizona player after he nearly aced the 178-yard hole and he gave them a wave after tapping in for birdie. Furyk closed out his day by getting up-and-down for par on the par-5 18th for a bogey-free round that put at 16 under -- one ahead of Triplett, who shot 69. Furyk can win his first Schwab Cup with a victory or with a high finish and if Bernard Langer falters. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 69 on Saturday and stands at 6-under 207.

Two tied in Dubai

Joachim B. Hansen and Francesco Laporta, players outside the top 150 in the world and with one win between them on the European Tour, share the lead heading into the final round of the Dubai Championship. Hansen got up and down for par from a greenside bunker on No. 18 to shoot a 5-under 67 in the third round Saturday and move to 19 under par overall in the next-to-last event in the 2021 season. The Danish player was soon joined in the lead by Italian Laporta, who two-putted for birdie from a long way out from the front of the green at the par-5 last to also shoot 67. Laporta, ranked No. 211, is seeking his first European Tour title while the 170th-ranked Hansen's only victory on the tour came at the Joburg Open last season.

BASEBALL

Brosseau traded to Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired infielder Mike Brosseau from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league pitcher Evan Reifert on Saturday in a trade between division winners. Brosseau slumped this season after hitting a huge home run for Tampa Bay in the 2020 playoffs. His tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman lifted the Rays to a 2-1 win in the decisive Game 5 of the AL division series. The 27-year-old Brosseau hit .187 with 5 home runs and 18 RBI in 57 games for the AL East champion Rays, and also struggled at Triple-A Durham. Brosseau is a career .245 hitter with 16 home runs and 46 RBI in 143 games over three seasons, all with the Rays. The right-hander has batted .277 against lefties in his career.

TENNIS

Paul earns first ATP title

Tommy Paul won the first ATP Tour title of his career, beating Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to capture the Stockholm Open on Saturday. The American player concluded the week of his life as a professional -- during which he beat Andy Murray and compatriots Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe -- by closing into the net on the back of a big first serve and hitting a winner on his third championship point. Paul only won two of his 12 break points against the defending champion, the big one coming at 4-4 in the third set when, at 0-40, he stretched to send a backhand down the line that Shapovalov of Canada couldn't return at the net. The No. 52-ranked Paul is assured of breaking into the world's top 50 after this week. He won the boys' singles title at the French Open in 2015.

Alcaraz wins in Milan

Just as he had done all week, Carlos Alcaraz dominated in Milan to beat Sebastian Korda of the United States and win the Next Gen ATP Finals on Saturday, capping a brilliant season for the Spanish teenager. The top-seeded Alcaraz seemed to take a while to find his proper rhythm and had to save a number of break points in his first two service games. But once the 18-year-old was in his stride there was no turning back as he saw off Korda 4-3 (5), 4-2, 4-2 in 82 minutes. The victory made Alcaraz the youngest player to earn 32 tour-level wins in a season since Andrei Medvedev went 32-11 in 1992 when he was 18. There are different rules at the Next Gen tournament, including on-court coaching, no-Ad scoring, medical timeout limits, and Hawk-Eye making all the line calls. The most drastic change is the shorter first-to-four set, with a tiebreaker at 3-3.