100 years ago

Nov. 14, 1921

• JONESBORO -- Sheriff Arthur Price of Owensville, Mo., arrived here yesterday to take back H. L. Landon, who is wanted by Missouri authorities on a charge of robbing box cars. Landon was arrested about a week ago by Constable Willis Copeland as a suspect in the case of the attempted robbery of the Bank of Alicia. Copeland maintains that Landon is one of the robbers connected with the attempted bank robbery, but so far there has been no evidence to connect him with that crime. Missouri officers believe Landon is the leader of a gang of box car thieves who stole between $5,000 and $6,000 worth of cigarettes and 10 cases of shoes. Landon was willing to return without requisition and his evident anxiety to leave the state causes local officers to believe that he has been connected with criminal operations in Arkansas.

50 years ago

Nov. 14, 1971

• CONWAY -- Mrs. Gordon E. Young of Little Rock and the Gordon E. Young Foundation are establishing the Gordon E. and Elizabeth Gregg Young Scholarship Fund at Hendrix College. ... It will become a permanently endowed fund, earnings from which will be used to help students attend Hendrix College with preference given to students majoring in the social sciences or music. Both the late federal Judge Young and Mrs. Young attended Hendrix College and have been previous benefactors of the college. Mrs. Young has been an active member of the Hendrix College Alumni Association and is presently serving as the class agent for the Class of 1929 in the 1971-72 Alumni Loyalty Fund.

25 years ago

Nov. 14, 1996

• CONWAY -- Police are investigating an apparent attempt to burn down the Police Department substation on Pine Street, a report said Wednesday. An officer discovered Tuesday that someone had thrown a beer bottle containing what is believed to be a flammable liquid through the window of the substation, the report said. Police found scorch marks on the west wall of the substation, the report said. The attempted arson occurred sometime between Sunday and Wednesday, police said. An investigation is continuing.

10 years ago

Nov. 14, 2011

• MAGNOLIA -- More than a week after five champion rodeo horses were stolen from Southern Arkansas University's Mulerider Stables, authorities have suspects in the case and have recovered the trailer taken in the incident, but have not yet located the animals, SAU Police Chief Eric Plummer said Friday. The horses have a combined estimated value of $180,000, though Plummer noted that for the students who owned the animals, their value was much greater than that. Tips have come in from across the South and photos of the missing horses have been shared globally, and have appeared on websites and blogs related to the horse industry in locations as far away as Canada and Mexico.