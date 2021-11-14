Pet of the Week

Marcus is such a great guy. He was dumped in a rural area, emaciated and sad. A kind soul found him and kept him safe until we could find him a foster home. He loves playing with his foster siblings, and his foster mom reports that he is the most perfect boy. We are surprised this great dog has not been adopted. Marcus weighs around 50 pounds and is about 1 year old. After all he has been through, he is very social with people.

Marcus and friends can be adopted through Out of the Woods Rescue. More information is available at ootwrescue.org.