Prairie Grove man proud of time in Marine Corps

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Daryl Martinez of Prairie Grove served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, from 1976 to 1980, and he said his service to country and others has followed him the rest of his life.

After the Marine Corps, Martinez worked for several small companies, a small hospital in Ontario, Calif., and finished his career as an instructor for the Talking Leaves Job Corps Center in Tahlequah, Okla.

Martinez said serving in the Marine Corps gave him a sense of pride, self-discipline and "a desire to be good at whatever I did."

He notes, "I ended up being in the service of people for the rest of my career."

In all, he estimates he has worked helping others for about 45 years, including working as an electrician and plumber while in high school.

Martinez graduated from West Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas in May 1976, turned 18 years old on June 14, 1976, and signed up the next day for the Marine Corps.

It was a decision he made on his own, but he was following in the footsteps of his father who served in the U.S. Army and uncles who also served in the military.

Martinez selected the Marine Corps, he said, because one of his uncles was a Marine pilot in Vietnam.

He headed to boot camp in September in San Diego, and the "shock of the first two weeks" was tough. "But honestly, I liked Marine Corps boot camp," he said.

After boot camp, Martinez was home for 10 days before he reported to Camp LeJeune in North Carolina for electrician school for three months. He returned home afterward for another 10 days and then received orders, first to go to Okinawa, Japan, but those were changed at the last minute to go to the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan.

Martinez was a part of the Marine Corps electrical platoon, and anytime pilots were sent out on an exercise, his platoon set up the electrical system for the camp.

He describes life in the electrical platoon as "have tools, will travel." The platoon was rarely on base, he said.

The group set up electrical service for training exercises in places such as the Philippines, Korea, Australia and Guatemala. He also spent time on ships.

"They took us wherever we needed to be," Martinez said.

When on an exercise, Martinez said his platoon "basically built a small town," similar to what people would have watched on the TV series Mash. "We set it up and then would break it down. We wanted to leave it like we were never there."

His platoon was the first to arrive and the last to leave and remained on generator watch to make sure the exercise had electrical service as needed.

Sometimes the exercises lasted a weekend. Others were longer.

One of the exercises that stands out in Martinez's mind is one called Operation Fortress Lightning in the Philippines in October 1977. Martinez said his platoon set up camp in September for pilots who were coming in for the training exercise. The platoon was there to provide support to pilots from the Marine Corps and U.S. Navy.

Tragically, a helicopter crashed during that operation, killing 24 Marines and injuring another 13.

Martinez appreciated that corps members received recognition for individual accomplishments.

"You would get recognition and that was always satisfying," he said.

Martinez decided to get out of the Marine Corps because he and his wife at the time wanted a family and he wanted to be able to spend time with his family. His son was born in 1980, and he and his former wife had twins in 1982.

"I wanted to get out and use my electrical experience," he said.

From the Marine Corps, Martinez earned an associate's degree in electrical engineering. He worked as an electrician for a small hospital in Ontario, Calif., for five years and was the chief building engineer for another company after that in Pomoma, Calif.

Following his divorce, he and his children moved in 1988 to Fort Gibson, near his mother's hometown. He worked for a couple places before starting as an instructor of building trades and electrical at the Talking Leaves Job Corps Center, a technical school in Tahlequah, Okla.

The school teaches skills to students so that they can be employable, said Martinez, who worked for the center for about 18 years.

"We wanted to put them to work, whether it was in the military or in a job," Martinez said, adding that he would tell stories in the classroom from his experiences with the Marine Corps.

Martinez met his current wife, Lisa, a resident of Prairie Grove, and they married in 2011. He retired in 2019 and moved to Prairie Grove about six months ago.

His son is a veteran of the Marines and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service in Iraq.

"The Marine Corps is very steeped in tradition," Martinez said, adding that he is proud of his time with the Marines.

Now, Martinez said, he spends some of his time restoring a 1964 Ford Falcon and working on home improvement projects. He and his wife, a nurse, also like to travel. He has five grown children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.