Pretrial hearing set for ex-deputy in teen's killing





A former Lonoke County deputy will go before a judge for a pretrial hearing Monday on felony manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of teen Hunter Brittain during a traffic stop in June.

Michael Davis, 30, was released on a $15,000 bond in September after the charges brought by special prosecutor Jeff Phillips. He faces up to three to 10 years in prison if convicted of the felony -- something that rarely happens in law enforcement cases.

National attention was brought to the case after family and friends protested at the county office for weeks after the shooting.

[DOCUMENT: Coroner’s report for Noah Hunter Brittain » arkansasonline.com/coronerbrittain]





The protests brought the support of national civil-rights attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob, who also represented the family of George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who died last year while in police custody in Minneapolis and whose death helped spark a wave of protests across the nation focused on police brutality and racism. Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in Floyd's death. Civil-rights activist Al Sharpton also spoke at Brittain's funeral.

According to an arrest affidavit, the deputy fired one shot that struck Brittain in the neck during a 3 a.m. traffic stop south of Cabot. It states that Brittain exited his truck and was at the rear of his vehicle as it rolled backward toward the front of Davis' patrol car.

Davis told investigators he gave verbal commands to see Brittain's hands and for the 17-year-old to get back in the truck, the affidavit states. It says Davis shot before seeing Brittain's hands, and it was after the bullet struck Brittain that Davis saw a container fly from the teen's hands and land on the ground.

Attorney's for Brittain's family have said the teen was grabbing a blue plastic bottle of antifreeze to place behind the wheel because the vehicle wouldn't shift into park.

The affidavit states a witness also told investigators the teen was test-driving his vehicle after a night of working on the transmission. The witness said the vehicle was smoking when Brittain was pulled over by Davis.

As of Friday, neither Phillips nor defense attorney Robert Newcomb had filed orders for the Monday hearing. Most pretrial filings in the past month have regarded discovery, which is the exchange of evidence between the two parties.

Newcomb said Thursday that a trial date would likely be set by a judge during Monday's hearing. He said he expects the trial would start during the early part of next year.

"I just got my discovery within the last month," Newcomb said. "I'm just not ready for trial yet."

Phillips, who has maintained he won't speak with the media to protect justice in the case, confirmed the pretrial hearing is set for 2 p.m. Monday. The pretrial order for the case says the hearing will be held in the third-floor courtroom at the Lonoke County Courthouse.

Davis was fired in the days after the shooting by Sheriff John Staley for breaking department policy when he didn't turn on his body camera before the encounter with Brittain. He said at that time only video of the aftermath is captured on camera.

Phillips has not released Davis' body camera footage, a decision that has been criticized by advocacy groups as part of a national trend that calls for the release of such footage to the public as soon as possible in law enforcement brutality cases.

Newcomb has filed a request for a grievance hearing regarding Davis' firing. As of last week, a grievance hearing had yet to be granted by Lonoke County. If the county affirmed the firing, any disciplinary records regarding Davis' employment with the sheriff's office would become public.

Phillips was appointed as a special prosecutor in July to review the Arkansas State Police investigation of the shooting. Lonoke County Prosecutor Chuck Graham recused himself from the case July 8.



