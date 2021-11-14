Razorbacks back in AP, coaches polls

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas rejoined the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls Sunday.
The Razorbacks are ranked No. 21 by AP voters and No. 22 by coaches. Arkansas won 16-13 at LSU in overtime on Saturday.
The College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday. The Razorbacks were No. 25 in the playoff poll last week.
The playoff poll replaces the AP poll as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s ranking of record once it is initially released each October.
Arkansas (7-3, 3-3 SEC) is scheduled to play at Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised by CBS. The Crimson Tide (9-1, 5-1) are No. 2 in all polls.
The Razorbacks had not been ranked by AP members or coaches since a 38-23 loss to Auburn on Oct. 16. That was Arkansas’ third consecutive loss, but the Razorbacks have since won three straight.
AP Top 25 poll, Nov. 14
1 Georgia (10-0)
2 Alabama (9-1)
3 Cincinnati (10-0)
4 Oregon (9-1)
5 Ohio State (9-1)
6 Notre Dame (9-1)
7 Michigan State (9-1)
8 Michigan (9-1)
9 Oklahoma State (9-1)
10 Ole Miss (8-2)
11 Baylor (8-2)
12 Oklahoma (9-1)
13 Wake Forest (9-1)
14 BYU (8-2)
15 Texas-San Antonio (10-0)
16 Texas A&M (7-3)
17 Houston (9-1)
18 Iowa (8-2)
19 Wisconsin (7-3)
20 Pittsburgh (8-2)
21 Arkansas (7-3)
22 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)
23 San Diego State (9-1)
24 Utah (7-3)
25 North Carolina State (7-3)
USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Nov. 14
1 Georgia (10-0)
2 Alabama (9-1)
3 Cincinnati (10-0)
4 Ohio State (9-1)
5 Oregon (9-1)
6 Notre Dame (9-1)
7 Michigan (9-1)
8 Michigan State (9-1)
9 Oklahoma State (9-1)
10 Ole Miss (8-2)
11 Oklahoma (9-1)
12 Wake Forest (9-1)
13 Baylor (8-2)
14 Iowa (8-2)
15 BYU (8-2)
16 Texas A&M (7-3)
17 Houston (9-1)
18 Texas San-Antonio (10-0)
19 Pittsburgh (8-2)
20 Wisconsin (7-3)
21 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)
22 Arkansas (7-3)
23 San Diego State (9-1)
24 North Carolina State (7-3)
25 Utah (7-3)