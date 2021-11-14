Razorbacks back in AP, coaches polls

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas rejoined the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls Sunday.

The Razorbacks are ranked No. 21 by AP voters and No. 22 by coaches. Arkansas won 16-13 at LSU in overtime on Saturday.

The College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday. The Razorbacks were No. 25 in the playoff poll last week.

More from WholeHogSports: Full coverage from Arkansas' win over LSU

The playoff poll replaces the AP poll as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s ranking of record once it is initially released each October.

Arkansas (7-3, 3-3 SEC) is scheduled to play at Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised by CBS. The Crimson Tide (9-1, 5-1) are No. 2 in all polls.

The Razorbacks had not been ranked by AP members or coaches since a 38-23 loss to Auburn on Oct. 16. That was Arkansas’ third consecutive loss, but the Razorbacks have since won three straight.

AP Top 25 poll, Nov. 14

1 Georgia (10-0)

2 Alabama (9-1)

3 Cincinnati (10-0)

4 Oregon (9-1)

5 Ohio State (9-1)

6 Notre Dame (9-1)

7 Michigan State (9-1)

8 Michigan (9-1)

9 Oklahoma State (9-1)

10 Ole Miss (8-2)

11 Baylor (8-2)

12 Oklahoma (9-1)

13 Wake Forest (9-1)

14 BYU (8-2)

15 Texas-San Antonio (10-0)

16 Texas A&M (7-3)

17 Houston (9-1)

18 Iowa (8-2)

19 Wisconsin (7-3)

20 Pittsburgh (8-2)

21 Arkansas (7-3)

22 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)

23 San Diego State (9-1)

24 Utah (7-3)

25 North Carolina State (7-3)

USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Nov. 14

1 Georgia (10-0)

2 Alabama (9-1)

3 Cincinnati (10-0)

4 Ohio State (9-1)

5 Oregon (9-1)

6 Notre Dame (9-1)

7 Michigan (9-1)

8 Michigan State (9-1)

9 Oklahoma State (9-1)

10 Ole Miss (8-2)

11 Oklahoma (9-1)

12 Wake Forest (9-1)

13 Baylor (8-2)

14 Iowa (8-2)

15 BYU (8-2)

16 Texas A&M (7-3)

17 Houston (9-1)

18 Texas San-Antonio (10-0)

19 Pittsburgh (8-2)

20 Wisconsin (7-3)

21 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)

22 Arkansas (7-3)

23 San Diego State (9-1)

24 North Carolina State (7-3)

25 Utah (7-3)