Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Oct. 18 - Oct. 22.

Panther Branch, LLC; Barnes Revocable Trust; James Barnes; Terry Barnes; Southern Asset Management, Inc; Scott M Hurley to Center Park Equity Fund, LLC; 618 North Eckhoff, LLC, L2R, Panther Branch, $34,752,000.

Murphy Industrial, LLC to Vault Avenida Maumelle Industrial, LLC, 1201 Murphy Drive, Maumelle, Nabisco Branch Warehouse, $5,650,000.

Roeder Properties, LLC to Frenchman Woods Ova Tic, LLC; Frenchman Woods TVRC Tic, LLC; Frenchman Woods TVSJC Tic, LLC, Ls8-9, 20-35 & 38-39, Frenchmen Wood,s $3,084,650.

Raymond William Nolan to Kyle Ludwig; Megan Ludwig, 35 Beverly Place, Little Rock, L14, Beverly Place; Pt NW SE 30-2N-12W, $1,450,000.

Amir Hossein Mehrabi; Lisa Sizemore Mehrabi; The Mehrabi Joint Revocable Trust to Raymond William Nolan; Elizabeth Nash Nolan, 25 E. Palisades Drive, Little Rock, Lot M B2, East Palisades, $1,415,000.

Bright Jett, LLC to Lima Foxtrot, LLC, Ls5-6 B19, Newton, $1,100,000.

Curtis Lee Lowery, Jr.; Ellen Margaret Lowery to William McNeill Davis, 9 Dressage Lane, Little Rock, L31, Chenal Downs, $850,000.

Glenn Ridge Crossings, LLC to Indigo Properties Arkansas, LLC, Pt NW SE 21-1N-13W, $799,000.

James J. Lareau; Kerry Ellison Lareau to Sean M. Montague; Natalie S. Montague, 4 Saint Andrews Drive, Little Rock, L23 B12, Pleasant Valley, $689,900.

Adam Douglas Jordan; Jennifer Jane Jordan to Jackson Paul Ratcliff; Kendall Leigh Ratcliff, 22 Saint Andrews Drive, Little Rock, L32 B12, Pleasant Valley, $655,000.

Jeremy M. Perrone; Elizabeth E. Perrone to Douglas Mitchell Morris; Monica K. Morris, 17204 Lamarche Blvd., Little Rock, L2 B42, Chenal Valley, $605,000.

Waterview Meadows, LLC to Paradise Valley, LLC, Pt W/2 SW 17-3N-14W, $558,126.

Blue Note, LLC to Orgil Ganbold; Zolzaya Byambajav, L30 B23, Overbrook, $543,000.

J.A. Riggs Tractor Company to RRE Ark., LLC, Pt NE 3-1N-11W, $500,000.

Christopher Tracy Benton; Madelyn Schneider Benton to Lamar Lane; Heather Lane, 34 Chimney Sweep Lane, Little Rock, L130, Longlea VIII-R, $499,900.

Mike Downen; Mary F. Downen to Amjad Kattom; Sahar Kattom, Pt NE NW 23-1N-13W, $490,000.

Stacey Witherell to Paul Z. Otis; Jurhee E. Freese, 16 Windrush Point, Little Rock, L76 B2, Woodlands Edge, $465,000.

Jay D. Geoghagan; Heather E. Geoghagan to Richard Knox Bradford, Ls8-9 B20, Park View, $455,000.

Amazing U, Inc. to Jeff Sobczak; Ronda Sobczak, 1061 Lantrip Road, Sherwood, L15, Sherwood Commercial Park, $450,000.

Jim Pace Homes, LLC to Evangeline Gutierez 206 Caurel Lane, Little Rock, L5 B58, Chenal Valley $439,183.

Robert R. Ellis; Meredith O. Ellis to Lauren R. Thompson 290 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock, L4 B15, Pleasant Valley $436,000.

W. Mark Hodges; Tamara S. Hodges to Christine Massey; Benjamin D. Wallace, 31 Norfork Drive Maumelle, Ll9, Riverland Heights Single-Family Detached, $435,000.

Dickey Family Homes, LLC to William Todd Vick; Carrie S. Vick 1128 Tahoe Drive Maumelle, L1 B26, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII.

Riviera Tower Condo, LLC to Lecta & Co, LLC 3700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Units 201 & 202, Riviera HPR, $398,160.

Joshua E. Malone; Jennifer Malone to Jonathan D. Stalnaker; Abbie W. Stalnaker, 2908 Shenandoah Valley Drive, Little Rock, L1 B28, Pleasant Valley, $392,500.

Mark D. Wilson; Sarah H. Wilson to Caroline Rountree; Scott Rountree, 6 Barber Cove, Maumelle, L7 B6, Maumelle Club Manor, $375,000.

National Property Holdings, LLC to Amanda Grace Self; Mark Welker Moser, 2900 Dalewood Road, Little Rock, L252, Kingwood Place, $375,000.

E. Ward Construction, Inc. to Stephanie Birdsong; Donna Wallis, 903 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L35 B7, Wildwood Place, $359,121.

Reagan Myers; Ashley Myers to Diane M. Bader; Michael E. Bader, 8 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock, L40 B1, Wildwood Place, $352,000.

John E. Holloway; Stacie R. Holloway to Glenda Jo Powell; Joshua Powell, 29 Arles Drive, Little Rock, L47 B48, Chenal Valley, $350,000.

Jackson P. Ratcliff; Kendall W. Ratcliff to Sam Jonas Storthz, III, 11223 Yosemite Valley Drive, Little Rock, L7 B36, Pleasant Valley, $338,000.

Roger A. Thompson, III to Jeff Thostenson; Katherine Ellen Helms, 1601 Mountain Drive, Little Rock, L142, Leawood Manor 2nd, $324,900.

Sarah Lindsey Harrison to Caroline C. Gentry; Eric C. Grasby, 10908 Yosemite Valley Drive, Little Rock, L4 B43, Pleasant Valley, $310,000.

Carol McCoggins to Jimmy D. Stewart; Rebekah T. Stewart, 46 Windsor Court, Little Rock, Unit 46, Windsor Court Townhomes HPR Phase IV, $310,000.

Gokhan Yacas; Aisulu Usubalieva Yavas; Aisulu Usabalieva to Paul D. Halbrook; Barbara L. Halbrook; Halbrook Living Trust L43 B5, Creekside, $301,950.

Jonathan Bartholmey; Shelley Bartholmey to Brett M. Wish; Hugo A. Wish, 19 McKee Circle, North Little Rock, L26 B6, Lakewood Northeast; Pt SE NE 18-2N-11W, $300,101.

Waterview Estates Phase VI And Phase VII, LLC to Hail A. McCracken; Gail A. McCracken Revocable Trust, L64 B1, Waterview Estates Phases V & VI, $300,000.

Houston H. Ray; Kaylee L.Ray to Rob Lilly; Kimberly Burleson, 2740 Chert Cove, Sherwood, L71 B5, Stonehill Phase V, $292,000.

Beth R. Roberson to Kamela Misti Rowland, 120 Waterside Drive, Maumelle, L151, Waterside, $289,900.

Russell Taylor; Janice Taylor to Mason Jenkins, 8 Congressional Drive, Little Rock, L4, Kenwood Estates Phase II, $288,000.

Analee Halliburton Patterson; Estate Of Edith V. Halliburton (dec'd) to T. Christopher Weatherington; David Todd Weatherington, 2114 Redding Lane, North Little Rock, L2, Redding Lane, $286,000.

Saleema Karim to William K. Lee, 7204 M St., Little Rock, L22 B15, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $285,500.

Ronda Laine Blankenship; Clint Edwin Blankenship to Entr'Acte Investments, LLC, L18 B11, Creekside, $285,000.

Rodney McCain; Tara McCain to Terria Diggins; Jamaal D. Diggins, 8800 Old Spanish Trail, Little Rock, L66, Leawood Mountain, $281,600.

VFE Phase V, LLC to Nathaniel L. Andrews; Andrea M. Andrews, L72, Valley Falls Estates, $275,000.

Evolution Properties, LLC to Desiree Cooley; Brandon Cooley, 16101 Otter Creek Pkwy., Little Rock, L671 Otter Creek Community Phase IV-A, $275,000.

First Assembly Of God North Little Rock, Inc. to Shane R. Cass; Natalie G. Cass, 2201 Covington Drive, North Little Rock, L1 B4, Windsor Valley, $265,000.

Charles D. Davis; Jessica L. Davis to Gabriel Deville,,, 12001 Cherryside Drive Little Rock, L4 B5, Cherry Creek $255,000.

Santiago D. Gonzales; Kimberlee J. Gonzales to Brandy Beacham; Gerald Robinson, 2000 Airborn Drive Jacksonville. L224, Base Meadows Phase 3, $254,500.

Rocky Ridge Farm, LLC to Sarah L. Thomas, 1912 S. Spring St., Little Rock, L10 B7, Fulton, $252,925.

Darlene M. Motley; Ralph G. Motley(dec'd) to Nicholas E. Motley; Jaime M. Motley, 14819 Horsey Drive Little Rock, Pt NW SW 20-1S-12W, $250,000.

Natalie B. Blaney; Raymon Patrick Blaney to Evan Michael Carr; Audrey Wright, 25 Point South Court, Little Rock, L424, Pleasantree 1st, $249,900.

Clayton Ketzscher; Brenda Ketzscher to Roslin Sanders, 911 Coulter Road, Sherwood, L23 B319, Park Hill NLR, $244,000.

James Comerford to Pamela Sue Ashley, Unit 15, Windsor Court Townhouses HPR, $243,000.

Daniel H. Black; Leslie C. Black; Daniel And Leslie Black Living Trust to Paul Schlaudraff; Devan Mayer, 1411 Old Forge Drive Little Rock, L21, Sturbridge Phase I, $242,000.

Aliece N. Forbush; Kayleigh N. Cody to Odette Brown, 135 Diamond Pointe Drive, Maumelle, L19, Diamond Pointe Phase I, $240,000.

Harold W. Madden; Sammye L. Madden; Gary Wallis; Betty Wallis to Jason Barth Heckler, 1708 Osceola Drive, North Little Rock, L2B B34, Indian Hills, $238,000.

Delilah Johnson to Randy Rasheem Lee; Vanessa S. Lee 1916 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville, L175, Base Meadows Phase II, $237,000.

John K. Cryer, Sr. to Matthew Sigfrid Anderson; Amanda Marie Anderson, 103 Pont Du Gard, Maumelle, L307, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $230,000.

William A. Corbett; The John And Diane Corbett Irreevocable Trust to Jason M Bennett; Mary Alicen Bennett, 5 Eleanor Court, Little Rock, L80, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $230,000.

Evan Richard Moore to Charles F. Smith, Jr., L5, Sandpiper South, $229,000.

Bryan Monterroso to Raymond Thompson; Erin Thompson, 7 Christopher Cove, Little Rock, L493, Pleasant View Phase VIII-B, $227,000.

Amber Marie Young to David Lansford, 107 Calloway Ave., Sherwood, L19 B2, Witt's, $225,000.

Brett R. Pavioni; Erin N. Pavioni to Elizabeth M. Shivers, L174, Sturbridge, $224,500.

Jose Perez; Gloria Perez to Robert Hunter, 6205 Greenbank Road, North Little Rock, L58 B1, Green Hills, $222,000.

Sarkis Marcel Nazarian; Marita Quigley Nazarian; Skona Family Trust to David Alan Taylor; Anna Aswell Taylor, 7 Colleen Court, Little Rock, L77, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $220,000.

Gregory R. Hau to Emily Dee Sprick, 10 Colony Road, Little Rock, L62, Colony West 2nd, $215,000.

Debbie Eldridge; Karen Turner to Anchor Realty Investments, LLC Ls7-8 B8, Josephine Pankey's 3rd, $215,000.

TCB Investments, LLC to Warren Ang, 1320 S. Battery St., Little Rock, L8 B8, Centennial, $209,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Michelle Abraham, 34 Laney Loop, Little Rock, L34, Stagecoach Meadows, $205,875.

Latayia Walker; Cory Walker, Sr. to MechamLA Investment, LLC, 5704 Belle Pointe Road, North Little Rock, L73 B201, Park Hill NLR, $205,000.

Geoffrey D. Neal; Jennifer Neal to Michael Christian Dodge; Lindsey M. Spigner, 3826 Lochridge Road, North Little Rock, L17 B206, Park Hill NLR, $200,000.

Jasvinder Kaur; Laddi Singh to Gurpeet Kaur, 1022 Claycut Circle, North Little Rock, L16 B4, Sumemrwood, $200,000.

Rebecca A. Combs; James H. Combs (dec'd) to Mark Hamilton Pace, 3522 N. Poplar St., North Little Rock, L13 B33, Park Hill NLR, $199,900.

CA Real Estate, LLC to James Coppock, 1 Green Oaks Cove, Maumelle, L125, Garden Oaks, $199,000.

Janis Chalmers Bartlett; Randall Allan Bartlett to Victor Jose Gonzalez, Apt. 705, Andover Square HPR, $199,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Keturah Pitts, 10209 Lori Kay Drive, North Little Rock, L3, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $197,500.

AG Investments, LLC to Stacie Nicole Prime, L8, Bentley Court Phase I, $197,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Miesha Meredith, 54 Laney Loop, Little Rock, L45, Stagecoach Meadows, $197,050.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Tyler Massey; Victoria Massey, 10216 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock, L68, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $196,915.

David Alan Taylor; Anna A. Taylor to Lauren E. Miller, 9 Morrison Court, Little Rock, L275, Marlowe Manor Phase IV, $196,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 1913 Tiger Lily Lane, North Little Rock, L503, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $195,025.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Christian Hester; Tammy Catherine Hester, 10213 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock, L4, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $193,000.

Byrd Real Estate Investments, LLC to Morgan Deeaun Jones, 405 Hayes St., Jacksonville, L3 B3, Oakview Annex No.1, $193,000.

Ronald Keith Wallacwe; Cynthia Jane Wallace to SWLR Properties, LLC 75113 Redwood Drive, Little Rock, L3 B4, Fairfield Section B; L421, Southwest Acres Phase IV; L33, Bellair Section B; L86, Merrivale No.2; L7 B4, Westwood, $190,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Elijah Jenkins, 31 Laney Loop, Little Rock, L8, Stagecoach Meadows, $189,540.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 1909 Tiger Lily Lane, North Little Rock, L502, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $186,915.

Karen Sue Zap; Zap Living Trust to EverVest, LLC 6408 Longwood Road, Little Rock, L73, Cammack Woods, $185,000.

Karisha L. Ricks to Clyde E. Kelly, II 6025 Trammel Estates Drive, North Little Rock, L13, Trammel Estates Phase I, $185,000.

Christopher Dean Bauer; Charles R. G. Hamilton to Brandon Griffin, 2117 Commerce St., Little Rock, Ls9-11 B407, DuVal/DuVall, $184,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jayla Ayers, 51 Laney Loop, Little Rock, L29, Stagecoach Meadows, $184,665.

Rebekah Rogers to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 101 Spring Oak Drive, Sherwood, L1 B2, Sherwood North, $181,000.

Jan V. Allen; Ralph H. Allen(dec'd) to Chase Batson; Katherine Batson, 11 Greeson Cove, Maumelle, Ls359-360 Edgewater Phase II, $180,000.

EBS Investments, LLC to Emilie Reno; Kent R. Reno 6524 Longwood Road, Cammack Village, L64, Cammack Woods, $180,000.

Roger Allen Strock; Ruby May Strock to Thomas Ray Edwards; Ellen Sue Edwards, 2 Chad Court, North Little Rock, L130, Brentwood, $180,000.

Lori Karen Diffey; Matthew L. Diffey to Talmadge B. Hasberry, Jr., 10 Connolly Court, Little Rock, L641, Otter Creek Community Phase IVB-3, $179,000.

Tsipi Margalit; Talmor Margalit to Marvin Earl Fuggins, Sr., L155, Arbor Oaks Phase III, $179,000.

Memphis CashFLow, GP to Venktram Vadlamudi, 866-868 Jane Drive, Jacksonville, Pt NE 29-3N-10W, $177,900.

Carrie Ann Taylor; Thett Michael Taylor to Ryan Wesley Wilder, 25 Arbor Oaks Drive, Sherwood, L39, Arbor Oaks Phase I, $175,000.

Cheryl A. Uekman; Gary D. Uekman to Keith Frese, 5105 Old Tom Box Road, Jacksonville, Pt SE NE 3-3N-11W, $174,900.

Marlon T. Dixon; Tara D. Dixon to Ray Dean White, Jr., L314, Trammel Estates Phase II, $174,900.

Nicholas Andrews to Xavier C. Lewis, 300 Cherokee Circle, Little Rock, L44, Markham Manor, $174,000.

Mercedes Maldonado; Mercedes Steed to Douglas Christopher Jones, 4601 Lochridge Road, North Little Rock, $172,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Ayana Johnson; Brandon Johnson, 12317 Wahoo Drive, North Little Rock, L531, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $171,000.

James Addison Camp; Diana Karen Camp; Camp Living Trust to Naomi T. Weaver, L14, Sherwood Acres Phase II, $167,100.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jordan Jackson, 12200 Wahoo Drive, North Little Rock, L494, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $166,825.

Bruce Sullivan; Jennifer Sullivan to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 132 Silverbrook Drive, Sherwood, L17 B5, Sherwood North, $166,000.

James D. Johnson; Sherry B. Johnson to Gabriel H. Reyes, 904 Stagecoach Village, Little Rock, L75, Stagecoach Village Tract A Phase 2, $161,000.

William A. Stephenson; Ericka Wainstein; Ericka Wainstein Gordillo to Jerron Brown; Nathalie Brown , 3809 Pope Ave., North Little Rock, L20 B52, Lakewood, $159,500.

Katherine N. Bemberg to Randall Shaun Fraley; Karen Ann Fraley; Shaun And Karen Fraley Revocable Trust, Ls1-2, Bemberg, $159,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Nikile Price, 33 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, L116 B1, The Parks At Mann Road, $158,950.

Warren L. Gustin; Carol G. Gustin(dec'd) to Melissa Ann Rogalla, 5608 McMurtrey Drive, North Little Rock, L34, Crystal Hill No.4, $157,000.

James D. Bradford; Kathleen A. Bradford to Jennifer Louise Lytle, 35 Cliffwood Circle, North Little Rock, L19 B1, Broadview, $156,000.

William Stephen Lee, Jr.; Laura Kristen Lee to Clayton Tyler Johnson, 213 Timberline Drive, North Little Rock, L24 B9, Tanglewood Annex, $156,000.

Virginia Claxton; Dwain L. Claxton(dec'd) to Patrick Davis; Olivia Davis, 711 Mellon St., Little Rock, Ls8-10 B23, Success, $155,000.

Denine R. Graham to Tiquita Davis, 5 Lehigh Court, Little Rock, L201, Campus Place 2nd, $150,000.

Rundle And Brooker Properties, LLC to Crystal Neese, 11 Fairfield Drive Sherwood, L13, Stone, $150,000.

J. Craig Reed; Beth L. Reed; The J. Craig & Beth Reed Living Trust to Kenton Layne Leigh, 323 Valmar St., Little Rock, Ls6-7 B5, Beach, $150,000.