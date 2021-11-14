Sections
Shooting in NLR leaves man injured

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:00 a.m.

North Little Rock police were investigating a Saturday morning shooting at a hotel across the street from the Police Department that left a man in the hospital with a life-threatening wound, according to a department news release.

Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the Superstay Inn at 115 W. Pershing Blvd. and found a man who had been shot at least once, according to the release.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, where his wound was determined to be life-threatening, the release said. As of noon Saturday, the victim had not been identified, and his condition was unknown.

No suspects had been identified as of late Saturday.
