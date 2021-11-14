HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Conway rolls to Dandra Thomas title

Jaiden Thomas hit 3 three-pointers and finished with a game-high 15 points as Conway (3-0), ranked No. 1 in the state, beat No. 4 Jonesboro 67-46 in the finals of the Dandra Thomas Classic at Buzz Bolding Arena in Conway.

Chloe Clardy scored 14 points and Savannah Scott had 10 for the Lady Wampus Cats, who led 14-11 after one quarter but outscored the Lady Golden Hurricane 25-7 in the second period to open a 39-18 lead at halftime. Eleven players scored for Conway.

Destiny Thomas had 11 of her 13 points in the second half while Bramyia Johnson tallied 11 points for Jonesboro (2-1). Allannah Orsby added eight points.

-- Erick Taylor

GOLF

Howard elected to PGA Board of Directors

Barry Howard, the PGA manager and director of golf at Hot Springs Country Club, was recently elected to the PGA Board of Directors, representing District 7 which includes the Gateway, Midwest and South Central sections.

A PGA professional since 1992, Howard currently serves as the secretary on the Arkansas State Golf Association Board of Directors and is the chairman of the hall of fame committee. He was inducted into the ASGA Hall of Fame in 2014.

Howard has been recognized for his many accomplishments in the South Central PGA Section, including the section's Golf Professional of the Year (2018), the Bill Strausbaugh Award (2013) and six times as Resort Merchandiser of the Year (1999, 2003, 2006, 2010, 2013, 2015). He also is an accomplished player, capturing the South Central Section Senior Match Play Championship in 2018.

A graduate of the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, Howard started his career as an assistant professional at Longhills Golf Course in Benton. In 1990, he became the assistant professional at Hot Springs Country Club and the head professional two years later, before assuming his current position in 2002.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services